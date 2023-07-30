A special exhibit of photos taken by Shane Brown, the official set photographer for the television series “Reservation Dogs,” will debut with a 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. reception Thursday, Aug. 3 at Circle Cinema. The exhibit will come on the heels of the show’s Aug. 2 season three premiere on FX on Hulu.
Since June, Circle Cinema has been offering free screenings of season one and season two “Reservation Dogs” episodes on Tuesdays.
Brown’s photos will give attendees a look at the shot-in-Oklahoma series’ filmmaking process and provide hints at stories to come in the new season, according to a news release.
Gallery exhibits are free and open to the public during Circle Cinema’s business hours. The “Reservation Dogs” exhibit is expected to be on display throughout August.
Brown is an Oklahoma-based Cherokee photographer and filmmaker documenting the present-day cultural landscape of the American West, experimenting with representations of time and motion in addition to working on a variety of film projects.
People are also reading…
Over the past two decades, Brown has pursued freelance and creative projects in documentary and experimental photography and cinematography. Photography clients have included Bloomberg, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Weather Channel, HBO Films, FX Networks, Indigenous Global Coordinating Group for the United Nations World Conference for Indigenous Peoples and First Americans Museum, among many others.
In 2022, Brown was on the team of a Wall Street Journal staff nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in Explanatory Journalism for stories on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
He has also contributed as cinematographer and director of photography on projects such as “Love and Fury” (2020), “Mekko” (2015) and “This May Be the Last Time” (2014), all feature-length films by director Sterlin Harjo.
Since 2020, Brown has the set photographer for “Reservation Dogs,” a Peabody Award-winning and critically acclaimed FX series co-created by Harjo.