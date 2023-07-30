Circle Cinema quiz

As part of Circle Cinema’s 95th anniversary celebration, a three-question quiz regarding Circle Cinema Oklahoma Walk of Fame honorees is publishing each Sunday in July.

The questions are courtesy of Michael Wright.

Take your responses to the questions to Circle Cinema or a pop-up shop at Mother Road Market. In honor of Circle Cinema’s 95th anniversary, those who provide correct responses will be entered into a weekly drawing to receive a prize of $95 (combined value) of concessions and movie tickets.

This week’s quiz:

S.E Hinton’s novels have influenced legions of YA authors. She moved the genre to a mature level that had never existed before. Circle Cinema was used as the location for the opening moments of “The Outsiders,” a Francis Ford Coppola film based on a Hinton book.

1. What do the initials S.E. stand for?

A. Sara Eloise

B. Susan Elizabeth

C. Sheila Eliza

D. Susan Eloise

2. Hinton wrote her first novel, “The Outsiders,” while still in high school. Which high school did she attend?

A. Booker T. Washington

B. Will Rogers

C. Memorial

D. Cascia Hall

3. Which of the following is not a book by S. E. Hinton?

A. The Puppy Sister

B. Taming the Star Runner

C. Legend of Billy Fail