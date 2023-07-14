The final season of the award-winning, shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” premieres Aug. 2.

Three days later, one of the actors from the series will return to Tulsa.

Matty Cardarople will be among actor guests at Oklahoma Comic Con, scheduled Aug. 5-6 at Cox Business Convention Center.

Cardarople plays Ansel, who is among the first characters to appear in "Reservation Dogs" history.

The series begins with Willie Jack, Bear, Elora Danan and Cheese stealing a Flaming Flamers snack truck after the driver goes inside a store to make a delivery. They careen past distracted tribal officer Big on the way to Burglecutt’s Salvage, where they hope to swap the truck for cash.

The young carjackers encounter Cardarople’s character, a pool cue-wielding salvage yard sentry who asks them to halt. Ansel gives approval for them to proceed to a meeting with Kenny Boy, the salvage yard owner. A deal is made for the truck, but the youths ask if they can keep the chips. The next sequence shows them on foot carrying boxes of Flaming Flamers.

And so begins the adventures of the Rez Dogs, who resort to crime because they want to generate funds to leave the modern-day reservation (where a friend committed suicide) and head to California. They make it to California in the season two finale. But, stranded without transportation or money, how will they get back home?

Ansel, a recurring character, will return in the upcoming season, according to Cardarople, who said he enjoys connecting with fans at comic con-type events all over the country. He has a long list of film and TV credits, including “Stranger Things” and “Jurassic World.” Actors from “Stranger Things” tend to generate big crowds at pop culture cons, but — best guess — the fans who attend Oklahoma Comic Con with the intent of meeting Cardarople will do so because of “Reservation Dogs.”

“They (fans of “Reservation Dogs”) are all across the country, but in Tulsa it’s great because that’s where we’ve been filming,” Cardarople said in a recent phone interview. “It will be great to connect with the community even more. I’m excited.”

“Reservation Dogs,” shot primarily in Okmulgee and helmed by Tulsa filmmaker Sterlin Harjo, is a groundbreaking series in that it features an all-Indigenous cast/creative team and it tells stories of Native life that are unique to television and film. When “Reservation Dogs” won a Peabody Award, the announcement was made by actor Ethan Hawke, who called the show a brilliant coming-of-age series unlike anything ever seen.

“It was such an honor to be part of the show, really,” Cardarople said. “It’s probably the biggest highlight of my career thus far is being able to work on such a special project.”

Continuing, Cardarople mentioned that characters on the show had to deal with and talk about their friend Daniel’s suicide.

“It was so meaningful,” he said. “I think a lot of people can relate with that and it gives them hope to speak on these things. It hones in on so many important topics that we should be aware of — Native culture and things we can learn and how funny Natives are and how deep and beautiful and just amazing they are.”

Cardarople is not Native, but he said it’s a pleasure to work with a Native cast. Pre-filming, he figured “Reservation Dogs” would be special because co-creator Taiki Waititi “always does the best projects.”

“Kind of when I really felt something special was the first time I was on set meeting Sterlin and the young adults — Devery and D’Pharaoh and Lane and Paulina,” Cardarople said. “They are such special kids. They are amazing. And, also, Sterlin had a ceremony before we started filming, blessing the land, and I just thought that was special and beautiful. I just really thought that was amazing. They had someone from the community come in and talk about the land and do a blessing and I just thought that was really incredible.”

The characters in “Reservation Dogs” may ring familiar to many Oklahomans. You probably know a Willie Jack or a Cheese or an Ansel. Asked to describe his “Reservation Dogs” character, Cardarople said this: “I would describe him as an observationist and I would describe him as loyal to Kenny Boy and I would describe him as thinks he is tough, but he is really kind-hearted.”

Speaking of Kenny Boy: The character is played by Kirk Fox, who will be among the first guests in a podcast being launched this week by Cardarople. Branded “Not Rocket Science,” the podcast will feature Cardarople — who is interested in learning and the different ways people learn — interviewing professionals about their careers.

“It could be anything from an astrologist, a chef, a history professor, an English professor or a firefighter,” he said. “I just want to know about peoples’ jobs and learn from them in a way that is informative.”

On June 29, Harjo announced that the upcoming season of “Reservation Dogs” would be the last. In an Instagram post, he called it the correct decision creatively for the show.

“I always knew what the end of this story would be,” he wrote. “I just didn’t know when it would arrive. As we continued to break stories and write scripts this season, it became clear to the producers, Taika and me that the season three finale is the perfect series finale.”

Cardarople said he is sad to see “Reservation Dogs” go. Gone forever? In Harjo’s Instagram post, he said this: “Although it’s the end of this story, it’s likely you will see Elora Danan, Bear Smallhill, Willie Jack, Cheese Williams and other characters in the Rez Dogs universe show up in other stories to come.”

“I support Sterlin and his vision of what he wants to do,” Cardarople said. “It’s bittersweet to see the show come to an end because I’ve had such a blast and I’m sure everyone else has. But Sterlin has this vision and I support that.”