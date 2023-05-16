One Oklahoma country music superstar will replace another as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Blake Shelton previously announced the current season would be his last. Filling his chair will be Reba McEntire.

NBC confirmed that McEntire will join returning coaches John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani for season 24, which will debut later this year. McEntire helped spread the news with a social media post that said “There’s a new coach in town! See you in the fall.”

McEntire was enlisted for duty as a mentor in season 23. She recently opened a self-branded restaurant, Reba’s Place, in Atoka.