Political commentator and author Rachel Maddow will return to Tulsa for an event presented by Magic City Books focusing on Maddow's newest book, "Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism."

The event, which will feature Maddow in conversation with Magic City Books president Jeff Martin, will be held Friday, Oct. 27, in the Grand Hall of the Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center.

Tickets for the event are $40. Each ticket includes a seat for the event and a copy of Maddow's "Prequel" book. There is a limit of four tickets per customer. Tickets are now on sale and are available at coxcentertulsa.com.

Inspired by the research for her podcast, "Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra," from MSNBC, "Prequel" traces the rise of a radical strain of authoritarianism that has been alive and well in America for the better part of a century.

It recounts the history of a clandestine network operating before and during World War II that flooded the country with disinformation aimed at sapping the strength of the U.S. war effort and persuading Americans that our natural alliance was with the Axis, not against it, and the efforts of a small group of activists and journalists that worked to expose the scheme as it was unfolding.