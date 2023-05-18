Season three of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” will debut Aug. 2 on FX on Hulu.

Co-created by Tulsa filmmaker Sterlin Harjo and Taiki Waititi, “Reservation Dogs” tells the story of four Indigenous youths who, after the death of a friend, scheme to escape the modern-day reservation and head to California. Bear, Elora Danan, Willie Jack and Cheese reached the beach at the end of season two. What’s next?

The groundbreaking series, which features an all-Indigenous cast and creative team, is shot primarily in Okmulgee, but filming has occurred at other Green Country locales. Shooting for a season three episode took place Tuesday in Pryor, where groups of spectators sought to find the best vantage points.

Kristal Schmitt of nearby Salina and her daughter, Lilly, arrived hours before filming was scheduled to begin and snapped photographs of crew members. Later, Kristal and Lilly were treated to a surprise.

“I was just sitting in my car and I looked at my rear view mirror and I thought, 'man, that looks like Willie Jack,'” Schmitt said, referring to actor Paulina Alexis. “I flipped my head around really quick and it was her, so we hopped out and she let us take a picture with her.”

Schmitt, who posted photos of the encounter on social media, said she has seen every episode so far and can't wait for next season.

“I love the show because everything about it is hilarious and all the characters, they say things and we repeat them back home because it’s stuff we grew up with when we were kids,” she said. “We just find it hilarious. We love Willie Jack. She's so funny.”