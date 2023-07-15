‘Powerful.”

That’s a word Katie Free used to describe the film.

“It was kind of surreal to see what our grandparents have always told us being re-enacted in a movie,” she said.

The shot-in-Oklahoma film “Killers of the Flower Moon” won’t arrive in theaters until October, but Martin Scorsese and members of the cast — including stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Jessie Plemons — visited Tulsa last weekend for a special Osage Nation screening of the film.

“You know, you hear stories from your grandparents,” Free said. “My grandparents and her friends, they used to sit around a table and talk about stuff. And, your parents, that filters down. It passes generation to generation. I’m sure within each generation you lose some of those details, but I think the movie really tried to be as authentic as it could be.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon” was based on David Grann’s book about the serial murder of the oil-wealthy Osage in 1920s Oklahoma. Grann also attended the screening and reception following.

There are aspects of the story that are heartbreaking, but Free complimented Scorsese for doing a phenomenal job.

“There were little details you can catch that, if you are Osage, you go, ‘Oh, OK.’ It kind of makes you smile within such a dark movie.”

In her opinion, Free said the movie was not too painful to watch.

“There were parts that caught me off guard,” she said. “I just had my second child, so seeing some of the scenes that involved children kind of caught me off guard and I had a couple of tears in my eyes. But as far as overall, it wasn’t gut-wrenching. They softened the blow with a little bit of mild humor every once in a while throughout the movie.”

Free, asked if she would recommend the film, said everyone in Oklahoma — make that everyone in the nation — should see it.

“People don’t know that something like that happened in such a rural part of America,” she said, mentioning there have been other civil rights issues or historical issues from the nation’s past that needed to be brought to light. “I am very surprised our story was brought to light. My grandma didn’t speak too much on it. My great grandpa, he was poisoned. She never really spoke too much on it.

“So I think if you are Osage, it is going to hit a little harder, especially if you have family ties. My great grandfather being poisoned, that hits a little closer to home. I think, just the general public going, it’s going to be a wow factor. You are going to know something about rural Oklahoma that you never knew and how deep it went.”

Free said she works for the Bureau of Indian Affairs at the local Osage agency. She deals in land transactions and said it’s near and dear to her to safeguard tribal lands.

Other Oklahomans who attended the special screening also shared their reactions:

Billy Keene, an Osage congressman, said he was pretty emotional because “a lot of our families — their direct descendants” were the people on the big screen being portrayed as murder victims.

Keene said it seemed like it was even emotional for Scorsese, who forged a relationship with the Osage prior to filming.

“Obviously, he makes great movies. Like, he can’t miss,” Keene said. “But I think this one kind of meant a little more, even for him.”

Difficult to watch the movie?

“I wouldn’t go that far,” Keene said. “The visuals are truly stunning. There are a lot of grand landscapes on the prairie up near Pawhuska and Fairfax.”

Keene also complimented the film for using blankets and costumes authentic to the tribe and the era.

“There were so many local Osages that helped with everything,” he said. “There was so much tribal expertise where Marty was willing to listen to us.”

Among things that “jumped off the screen” was how evil De Niro’s character (William Hale) was in the film.

“He was almost like a mob boss, where his influence touched all places of power, from like governor and county commissioner and even doctors,” Keene said. “He was always lingering around. It was one of the best movie villain roles I have ever seen.”

Keene said he would be shocked if Lily Gladstone, who plays Mollie Burkhart, is not nominated for awards. “The way she portrays Mollie, there’s like a sadness about her. It’s just truly incredible.”

The running time for “Killers of the Flower Moon” is 3 hours, 26 minutes. Keene said Scorsese’s 2019 film “The Irishman” had a similar running time “and it’s similar to that. There are a few long cuts, but the pacing is really good. It doesn’t seem like it’s too long.”

Keene said he had high hopes for the film and it exceeded his expectations.

An attorney, Keene said most people know the general basis of the story, “but a lot of these headrights that got taken, they have never been returned to the rightful Osage owners. So I think it’s important to address how we are still in this fight. We are going through the courts. Our reservation status is still being litigated. It’s like a neverending battle, basically. ... It still hasn’t fully been corrected.”

Owen Hutcheson, born and raised in Fairfax, took photographs for the Fairfax Chief during the filming of “Killers of the Flower Moon.” He said this after watching the film: “It was awesome to see these big stars like Leo and Robert speaking fluent Osage and seeing Osage family and friends speaking Osage and playing Osage people.”

Hutcheson said the film will be difficult to watch for all people “but it definitely affected our people.”

“It’s a tragic story, but I believe the majority of Osages understand that it needs to be shared with the world,” he said. “When people who do not know this history see the movie, I hope they know we are still here and we still live here where this tragedy happened. The characters in the movie still have family here and some elders still live with the memory of their family members in the movie. We welcome visitors and their questions, but ask that they be respectful as the family of these people in the movie are still living here today.”

Bravery Nowlin fell asleep when watching the film. You can’t fault the little guy. He’s 4 years old.

Bravery was 2 when he was among young men (of varying ages) cast to play James “Cowboy” Burkhart, the son of Ernest and Mollie Burkhart. He attended the special screening with his mother, Annette, but nodded off before he could see himself on the big screen.

Mom said this about the movie: “They did such a good job. I had read the book three times. It was a really good book and I was wondering how are they going to portray it and be sensitive to it as a real story? There are real people and there are actually family members of these people that are still living. And so how where they going to tell the story? They way they chose to do it was just perfect. They did such a good job.”

Nowlin complimented the film’s stars, saying DiCaprio “really got in touch” with his character and adding that Gladstone’s performance was amazing and heart-wrenching.

“To know the real story and to be sitting there with all the Osage who know the family members or are related, it was heartbreaking,” Nowlin said. “It was just a senseless tragedy.”

Mary Kris Revard Kollmann was an extra in the film and had the privilege of attending the screening.

“I will start out by saying my heart goes out to all who have been affected by the Osage murders,” she said. “I have been very fortunate to grow up with a family that is passionate about our family history. They have taught me more than I can put into words. I have always been proud to call myself Osage.”

Continued Kollmann: “Martin Scorsese did an excellent job telling the story through his filmmaking. The story was told very eloquently, and I am very impressed. The cast was absolutely amazing. Lily Gladstone and Cara Jade Myers were incredible in the movie. I cannot wait for people to see how spectacular they are. I’m calling it now. They will win big awards. Leonardo DiCaprio did an excellent job as well. He is so talented. Every detail in the movie was portrayed in a very positive manner — everything from costumes, scenery, vehicles, etc. You can tell how much the movie cast respects our history as Osage men and women. This is a movie I will watch multiple times. I am very excited for it to be released to the public. It is the type of movie that we will see winning several awards.”

Craig Deerinwater’s tribal affiliation is Muscogee, but he was cast to play an Osage in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“Like a lot of people, this is the first time I learned of the reign of terror,” he said. “I believe any Native has a familiar story in their lineage — my family would be the Trail of Tears.”

Deerinwater said everyone showed respect to the Osage and the families represented.

“We put in long hours, days and months and, to finally see the finally product, I know everyone can feel proud of their contributions.”

