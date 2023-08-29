James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow James D. Watts Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Apple Original Films today unveiled the official key art for Martin Scorsese's highly anticipated “Killers of the Flower Moon” and announced the film will open wide, debuting Oct. 20 in theaters around the world, in partnership with Paramount Pictures.

Following its global theatrical run, the film — starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, and based on the best-selling book by David Grann — will debut on Apple TV+.

"Key art" is the term for official images that will be used to advertise a given property across all media, including posters, websites, social media accounts and more.

The wide theatrical release of “Killers of the Flower Moon” will also include IMAX theaters, for which the film will be digitally remastered to create the image and sound quality of "The IMAX Experience."

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.