Emily O’Banion never expected to work in the film industry.

A trained paramedic, O'Banion pivoted from emergency medicine to one of Oklahoma’s fastest growing industries.

A serious on-the-job injury was a catalyst for a career change. Then, her medical background came in handy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2005, O'Banion was working in Oologah when she was stabbed and nearly killed by a patient. She was hospitalized for around a month, in a coma and on a ventilator. O'Banion returned to work four months after the attack, but it never was the same again.

"Although I returned to regular work after that," O'Banion said, "I think the heaviness of that, it just weighs on you for a while."

In order to get a break from her work in Oklahoma, O'Banion decided to fly out to the Arctic Circle one summer to become a medic there and said it’s now one of her favorite places on the planet.

After her rotation there, she moved to Canada and found odd jobs in the medical community, something she said was great for her as she loves growing her skills set. The jobs included being a paramedic for the Calgary Flames hockey team and a concierge medic for Americans needing healthcare in Canada.

She moved back to Oklahoma in 2014 and began working in film in 2016.

O’Banion’s first job was as a set medic in 2016 on “Starbright,” a filmed-in-Bartlesville movie that was released in 2023.

When the COVID-19 pandemic grinded the entertainment industry to a halt in the spring of 2020, O'Banion found a way to use her medical knowledge in the film industry and bring productions back into Oklahoma.

Soon after productions went dark, directors and producers kept calling O’Banion, asking for her healthcare expertise to guide them to a way to keep filming. She said she began reaching out to medical directors in Oklahoma and eventually wrote a 19-page proposal on how to keep filming and engage COVID-19 safety protocols.

O’Banion then sent this proposal to leaders of the Screen Actors Guild. Her work allowed “Reagan,” a filmed-in-Oklahoma biopic on former President Ronald Reagan, to be the first SAG production to start filming after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt also defined the film industry as an essential business in Oklahoma, which allowed more productions to be filmed within the state.

“It just boomed here,” said O’Banion about Oklahoma’s film industry. “At one time, we had like 14 projects going in Oklahoma in 2020 and 2021.”

O’Banion said she was running to keep up with everything and eventually hired and trained a crew in the protocols she helped create. She began a new job as COVID officer for different productions around the state and worked with legal departments and producers to ensure COVID-safe protocols on set.

“I started devouring everything film and TV and started learning how movies are made,” O’Banion said.

She now gets to pick and choose the projects she works on and became involved with the local IATSE union, which is for all non-writers and actors within the film industry.

Although her union is not on strike, the ongoing SAG strike shut down all jobs, including hers, on the production “Twisters,” which is filming at Prairie Surf Media in Oklahoma City.

O'Banion now lives in Oklahoma City and splits her time between Oklahoma and Los Angeles. She said in her eight years of working in the industry, she has seen both the workforce and number of films coming to Oklahoma grow, something she acknowledges the incentive is helping increase.

“We went from making one movie a year to making 20 to 25,” O’Banion said. “The crews are steadily employed, and many people are doing this as careers and not as hobbies.”

This was something incredibly important to O’Banion as she helped bring some of her former coworkers from her paramedic days into the film industry.

She said she thinks Oklahoma has all the resources needed to have a thriving film industry, but a larger incentive would allow for more films to be created in the state.

“If we increase the incentive more here, and we have some different languaging, we are literally right around the corner from being able to compete with any of the large markets in filmmaking,” O’Banion said. “I think what would really change the game would be if our incentive was increased to where we couldn't just attract and finance one large production a year, but if we had enough to finance multiple large and small projects a year.”

O’Banion said she has worked on around 45 projects and feels really lucky to be involved in films, adding that "for the first time in my life I was kind of in the right place at the right time.”

