When JJ Willis learned about the Circle Cinema Film Festival, he submitted three of his most recent films to be considered for the festival’s Student Shorts program, hoping at least one of them might get selected.

Instead, the festival chose all three to be part of the event, which is being held July 13-16 at the theater, 12 S. Lewis Ave.

“It was a little surprising, but it’s also an honor,” said Willis, an Owasso native who is studying creative media production at the University of Oklahoma. “I’m just happy to be part of it.”

The Circle Cinema Film Festival is being held this year in honor of the theater’s 95th anniversary, and will feature feature films, documentaries and short films made by Oklahomans, shot in Oklahoma or with some other connection to the state.

The Student Shorts will be shown in two parts, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15, and 11 a.m. Sunday, July 16.

Willis has been involved in the performing arts for much of his life. In 2019, he and fellow Owasso High School student Axyl Langford were the winners of the inaugural Discovery Awards, presented by Celebrity Attractions and the Tulsa PAC Trust, which honored outstanding musical theater students.

He and Langford then represented Oklahoma later that year at the National High School Theatre Awards, held in New York City.

“I had started doing more and more writing during my junior year in high school,” Willis said. “But as much as I enjoyed acting and bringing other people’s words to life, I discovered that the thing that brought me the most joy was helping other people bring my own words to life.”

Still, it took the COVID-19 pandemic to motivate Willis to take up filmmaking seriously.

“I had always loved watching movies, and during lockdown I watched a lot more movies than I would have under normal circumstances,” he said. “That’s when I really thought that movie-making was something that I wanted to do, and I ended up falling in love with the whole process of making a film.”

Willis wrote and directed his first film, a 12-minute drama titled “Textbook,” in 2022.

“It was a very autobiographical film,” he said. “I was struggling to make the kind of connections with people that I had been able to do easily in high school. So writing that story and shooting that film turned out to fix the problem, because in the course of making the film, I met some of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever known, and now they’re some of my best friends and we work together a lot.”

The three films that will be shown as part of the Circle Cinema festival were made in relatively quick succession.

“Michael and The Fuzz” was filmed in September and October of 2022, and was inspired by a period of time when Willis was house-sitting for a friend.

“I had this idea of someone who starts talking to inanimate objects, and they start talking back,” he said. “It’s really a story about trusting yourself, and loving yourself. It also means a lot to me because my grandmother passed away just a few weeks before we starting shooting, and I was able to include references to her in the film.”

The second film, “Ingenue,” began as a class assignment, to create a 5- to 7-minute film. Willis had an idea that was sparked by stories of obsession, art and how far people are willing be pushed to achieve someone’s idea of greatness, such as the films “Whiplash” and “Black Swan.”

Willis’ own obsession with the story resulted in a film that was about double the required length.

“I was very proud of the script, and of the work Mackenna Shults, who played the lead role, and I did to develop that character,” Willis said. “I asked the professor if it was all right to submit a 12-minute film. He asked if there was anything that could be cut, and I said there wasn’t.”

He laughed, then added, “But I got a good grade.”

The third of Willis’ entries is “The Messenger,” a comedy that arose out of a bit of desperation.

“We did this film primarily so that we could film the behind-the-scenes stuff,” he said. “We have this group that posts a regular vlog (video blog) about our work, and we realized that over the winter break, we wouldn’t have any content to post. So we said, let’s see if we make a complete short film in three days.”

The story focuses on two co-workers who are watching a game, and one happens to answer a call on his colleague’s phone, which leads to some awkwardly humorous consequences.

Willis said a number of his films have a comedic element, but said, “I never set out to write comedy. Whenever I try that, it always ends up sounding forced. But fortunately I’m surrounded by a lot of funny people who can bring out the humor in almost any situation. So I just try to write the stories to be as true as I can make them, and if the comedy is there, it will come out.”

As is the case with many of the filmmakers whose works are part of the Circle Cinema Film Festival, Willis plans to be in attendance when his films are shown and take part in a Q&A session after the showing.

But Willis can’t afford to hang around and bask in the glory of his work making its debut at Tulsa’s premier movie house.

“As soon as our part of the festival is over,” he said, “I have to get back to Norman, because it’s the first shooting day of my next project.”

For a complete list of Circle Cinema Film Festival events: circlecinema.org.

