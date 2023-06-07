Forty years ago, Tommy Howell and Ralph Macchio debuted as Ponyboy and Johnny Cade when the shot-in-Tulsa Francis Ford Coppola film “The Outsiders” arrived in Tulsa.

What are the greaser pals up to nowadays?

Tommy Howell, who recently launched a music career, is returning to Tulsa for a July 15 concert at the Venue Shrine. Tickets can be purchased at tulsashrine.com.

Macchio will be among celebrity guests June 9-11 at Fan Expo Dallas, a major pop culture convention at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas. Macchio, who starred in “The Karate Kid” after being in “The Outsiders,” will be at the convention with other guests from the Karate Kid/Cobra Kai franchise.

For tickets, information and a complete list of the convention’s celebrity guests, go to fanexpo.com.