A new Studio Row addition — Cody Mayo Studios at 317 S. Trenton Ave. — is having an open house 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 2.

Cody Mayo Studios offers professional film and TV acting classes for adults, teens and kids, plus intensive two-day public speaking workshops and communications training for business professionals.

Guests at the open house can visit the facility and learn about professional acting education and methods. Summer and fall class schedules will be released and made available on the studio website. Registration and enrollment will also be available Friday online. Class numbers are limited due to Mayo’s hands-on, personal teaching style.

“The quality of training I offer is directly tied to my time and experience on professional sets and studios in L.A.,” Mayo said in a news release. “My goal is to train our local talent, so they are competitive in the audition process for TV shows and movies here in Oklahoma. This is the kind of training I wish I had growing up.”

Mayo credits several influential instructors with mentoring and promoting his Los Angeles acting career. These include Warner Loughlin, whose students include Amy Adams, Ryan Reynolds and Emma Roberts; Cameron Watson, whose students include Allison Janney, Octavia Spencer and Jason Ritter; and Sara Mornell, who coaches Jesse Williams, Noah Centineo and Mekia Cox.

Mayo is the author and voice of the “On Our Way! With Cody Mayo” podcast and is a certified creative coach of 10+ years and a professional actor out of Los Angeles. He loves helping others discover their power, voice and a new perspective, according to the news release, which said his show is dedicated to that work and hopes to encourage, motivate, challenge, and be a part of the healing process for others.