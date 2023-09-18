The public is invited to a Friday, Sept. 22 “sneak peek” of artifacts from James Garner that have been acquired by OKPOP Museum, 422 N. Main St.

The free event, scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., will include a meet and greet with Garner’s daughter, Gigi Garner. Other relatives of Garner are expected to be in attendance.

Garner has a body of work that includes starring roles in the TV series “Maverick” and “The Rockford Files.”

According to a news release, items on display at the OKPOP event will include Garner’s costume from “Maverick,” artifacts from the film “The Notebook,” photos from the historic March on Washington (Garner was a participant) and dozens of photos of him with familiar faces like Dean Martin, Natalie Wood, Martin Luther King, Jr., Queen Elizabeth and many others.

Before Garner became a fixture on TV and movie screens, he was born James Scott Bumgarner in Norman on April 7, 1928. His journey took him from wartime -- he earned two Purple Hearts for his Korean War service -- to the entertainment world. The OKPOP event will come on the same day -- Sept. 22 -- as the premiere of “Maverick” in 1957.

Garner passed away in 2014 at age of 86. Since then, his daughter has taken steps to make sure her father is remembered not only as an actor, but as a father, a friend and an Oklahoman.

“It feels like my job to make sure people remember him, especially in Oklahoma,” said Garner. “My father was most proud of being an Oklahoman and I want people in Oklahoma and all over the world to know that.”

The release said the acquisition of the Garner collection would not have been possible without the OKPOP Foundation, OKPOP Museum’s nonprofit fundraising group. Thanks to the efforts of the OKPOP Foundation, artifacts from the James Garner Family Estate are back home and will be part of OKPOP’s “Imagined Worlds” exhibit, which will highlight Oklahoma creatives from film, television, literature, visual arts and more.

“From ‘Maverick’ to ‘The Rockford Files’ to ‘The Ultimate Gift,’ Mr. Garner is arguably one of the most iconic actors to come from Oklahoma,” D. Scott Petty, chair of the OKPOP Foundation Board, said. “He was a remarkable man with a compelling life story, and it feels good knowing that his legacy will be documented and preserved for generations to come at the OKPOP Museum.”

One of Garner’s Purple Hearts will be on display, thanks to the Military History Museum in Broken Arrow, where the Purple Heart is part of its collection.

“I’m excited to be there along with so many other family members to celebrate, and hopefully to meet and talk to people who are fans of my father in the place he loved so much,” Gigi Garner said.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. A short presentation featuring will Gigi Garner follow at 10:30 a.m. Limited seating is first come, first served.

