Jimmie Tramel
Tulsa World Scene Writer
For the fourth consecutive year, “American Idol” is taking the “Idol Across America” route to hunt for talent.
The live virtual nationwide search, conducted via Zoom, for the next superstar features auditions days for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. Oklahoma’s turn arrives Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Hopefuls can sign up to audition for producers and receive real-time feedback for a chance at earning a spot on the show and being crowned the next “American Idol” champ.
Visit americanidol.com/auditions for more information on “Idol Across America” and specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.
