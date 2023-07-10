The documentary short film “Oklahoma Underground’’ from award-winning director and cinematographer Brea Mullen will make its Oklahoma premiere 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at the 2023 Circle Cinema Film Festival.

“Oklahoma Underground” follows eight artists from Tulsa to Miami, Florida, as they exhibit during the prestigious Miami Art Week. Bringing an unheard voice to the coast, these artists band together as a community as they test their limits in a new environment full of possibility.

“It’s a dream to be an official selection for the Circle Cinema Film Festival,” Mullen said. “For the film to make its Oklahoma premiere in my own back yard means everything. I moved to Tulsa in 2021 and was immediately inspired and immersed in the film and arts scene here. Traveling to Miami to follow these passionate artists as they debut on a world stage was an experience I will forever be grateful for. Truly, this film captures the ethos of a Tulsa artist.”

The short-doc was edited by Tulsa-based Bobby Ross and features additional cinematography from Bryce Riedesel. It was created with support from Tulsa Creative Engine.

In addition to being an official selection for the Circle Cinema Film Festival, “Oklahoma Underground” was an official selection for the Oregon Documentary Film Festival in June and the upcoming Full Bloom Film Festival in North Carolina in September.

A Q&A with Mullen will follow the July 15 screening. Tulsa Creative Engine will host a “Miami in Tulsa” reception in the Circle Cinema lobby featuring work from artists in the film and music from DJ XTINA.

The Circle Cinema Film Festival runs July 13-16. Festival passes can be purchased at circlecinema.org. Individual tickets for the “Oklahoma Underground” screening are available here.

Artists featured in the short-doc include Antonio Andrews, Tyler James, Deren Walker and Cruz Thompson of No Parking Studios; Rebekah Danae, Alexander Tamahn and Parker D. Wayne; and artist Trueson Daugherty.

In addition to these artists, Tulsa Artist Fellowship with Queen Rose Art House also exhibited. A total of 22 artists represented Tulsa during Miami Art Week. It was made possible through support from Tulsa Artist Fellowship, Tulsa Creative Engine and Art House Tulsa.