Oklahoma will be represented when a new Josh Duhamel-hosted reality competition — “Buddy Games” — premieres 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 on CBS.
Six teams of friends will join Duhamel at a lake house to compete for a “Buddy Games” championship and a cash prize. Among the inaugural six teams will be Edmond-based Team OK: Justin Palmer, Stephen Craig and Yue Pun Szeto of Edmond, plus friend James Brian “Huddy” Hudson of Isle of Palms, South Carolina.
“Buddy Games” unites six teams of four deep-rooted friends who met at various stages of their lives. They relive their glory days and compete in an assortment of “absurd” physical and mental challenges in the outdoors while bunking together in the same house, according to a news release.
Said the release: “Friendships will be rekindled and rivalries reignited when these friends are challenged to prove which bonds are strong enough to withstand the competition.”
In addition to airing on CBS, “Buddy Games” will stream on Paramount+.