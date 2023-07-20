The just-released “Barbie” movie features Margot Robbie’s Barbie exploring the “real” world.

Katherine Combs enjoys the opposite adventure any time she wants.

Combs walks through a doorway inside her home and — boom!— she’s in a Barbie world.

A local hunter and collector of Barbies, Combs describes herself in her Facebook profile as “just your typical crazy Barbie lady.” She owns thousands of Barbies. Many “live” in the designated Barbie room at her home.

A pink “Barbie Doll Avenue” street sign is above a door to the room, which is overflowing with dolls, accessories, vehicles and playsets, including a fashion stage, bubbling spa and pool party.

Who wouldn’t want to go to a pool party at Barbie’s place? Combs has been in the deep end of the Barbie pool for decades.

“I was obsessed with Barbies, even as a child,” Combs said when asked why Barbies are her passion.

“And she is iconic. She is omnipresent in our society. I love the fact that girls can be anything. She really can. You’ve heard the slogan ‘Barbie, you can be anything.’ It’s true. And for me, she facilitates hope and community and girl power. For me, that’s super important. I run around all the time screaming ‘life is better in pink.’ My hair is pink. My Barbie room is pink and purple. Most of my clothes are pink. I just live it and breathe it.”

A former teacher and college professor, Combs said health issues prevent her from being in the classroom every day, so she pivoted to a new normal where “all I do is deal with Barbie all day long.” She buys and sells Barbies and operates what she calls a “girly” booth at Vintage Toy Mall in Broken Arrow.

“My favorite thing is finding Barbies in the wild,” she said. “My friends and I, or my family, we refer to doll hunting as ‘going on safari.’ We go out in the wild and we go hunting these things. We are in hot pursuit of the plastic princess.”

During vacations, family members expect that the trip will include expeditions to flea markets, antique malls and thrift stores.

“My boyfriend is always hunting for Barbies for me,” she said. “My daughter collects. My granddaughter collects. My mom is into it. She loves it.”

Occasionally, hunts result in Barbie jackpots, which is how Combs came into possession of two Color Magic Barbies from the 1960s.

Barbie — Barbara Millicent “Barbie” Roberts — was “born” in 1959. Prior to Barbie’s introduction to the toy marketplace, children’s dolls were baby dolls. Why, surmised early Barbie skeptics, would little girls want to play with a grown-up doll? But Mattel has been pretty in pink ever since, thanks to a billion-plus dolls sold.

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” film is generating ken-omenal reviews. Pre-sales suggest “Barbie” will be a box office juggernaut.

Ripple effect? The film is expected to boost global doll sales $14 billion by 2027, according to Euromonitor International.

After a “dismal” 2022, when doll sales were negatively impacted by high prices amid economic uncertainty, Mattel is set for a strong 2023 because of the “Barbie” film’s “halo” and other factors, according to Loo Wee Teck, head of toys and games at Euromonitor International.

The “Barbie” film also is impacting how people dress. Marguerite Le Rolland, Euromonitor International’s head of apparel and footwear, said in a news release that a “Barbiecore” trend in fashion (think pink) started last year.

Combs has been dying her hair Barbie-ish colors for years.

“Some people have asked me what I think about the Barbiecore movement with fashion,” she said.

“I love it. It makes it easier for me to get things I want or need. But I’ve got to be honest. They are stealing my signature style. I’m not a trendsetter anymore. They all look like me.”

When Combs was a kid, she wanted every Barbie “because that’s how my brain worked.” She preserved a Tropical Barbie from her childhood.

“I have had a lot of natural disasters happen in my life,” she said. “We have had floods. We have had fires. We have had thefts. We have had all kinds of crazy disasters that have taken out my collection, time and time again. So the only doll I still have from childhood is that Tropical Barbie.”

Reminder: Not every Barbie owned by Combs is for sale. But if you need a specific piece of Barbie footwear, maybe it’s in her arsenal. Combs has a tote full of Barbie shoes.

Nicknamed “Doll Diva” by family members, Combs launched a podcast devoted to Barbie, the pursuit of Barbie and mental health. She recorded a pilot episode and, after securing critiques, she intends to tweak the podcast and re-launch it in a couple of months. Maybe the movie will be a podcast topic?

Combs is avoiding “Barbie” reviews because she wants to form her own opinions about the film instead of being inundated by the opinions of others. She suspects she will enjoy the movie.