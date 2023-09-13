Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon” will premiere in theaters around the world on Friday, Oct. 20.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on David Grann’s bestselling book about the serial murders of the oil-wealthy Osage in 1920s Oklahoma. The movie was filmed in Oklahoma with the involvement and endorsement of many members of the Osage Nation, who were involved in all aspects of the film.