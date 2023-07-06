Nine devils?

“We knew that we could play baseball with anybody. If you’ve got Satchel (Paige) on your team, you could play a team that has got nine devils on it.”

The quote comes courtesy of Jimmie Crutchfield in “The League,” a new documentary that explores the glory years and demise of Negro League baseball.

Crutchfield was an ace outfielder who plied his trade in the Negro Leagues in the 1930s and 1940s. As Crutchfield suggested, there were players in the Negro Leagues who could compete with anybody, but Major League Baseball had a color barrier that wouldn’t be shattered until Jackie Robinson’s 1947 debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

The greatness of many Negro League players has since been acknowledged with their inclusion in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Among them: Oklahoma City-born “Bullet” Joe Rogan, inducted in 1998 for his hitting and pitching prowess.

“The League” will reintroduce Negro League legends to audiences via previously unearthed archival footage and never-before-seen interviews with players like Paige, Buck O’Neil, Willie Mays and Hank Aaron.

The film will open exclusively at AMC Theaters, including AMC Southroads, 4923 E. 41st St., where screenings are scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, July 9; 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 10; and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12. Also, Circle Cinema will open the film for daily screenings Friday, July 14 with tickets and showtimes at CircleCinema.org. Show times at Circle Cinema so far (more to come) are 7:20 p.m. July 14, 11:40 a.m. July 15, 11:40 a.m. July 16 and 7:20 p.m. July 17.

Directed by Sam Pollard (“MLK/FBI”) and executive produced by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson (Oscar-winning “Summer of Soul”) and Tariq Trotter (“Descendant”), “The League” tells the big-picture story of events that preceded and followed Robinson cracking the color barrier — a color barrier that didn’t always exist.

Black people had been playing baseball since as far back as the Civil War and, while some segregation on diamonds was always present, the color line was not rigidly enforced until the close of the 19th century, when racial lines hardened in all aspects of American life.

Shunned by Major League Baseball, Black players formed their own teams and leagues. Black communities with successful Negro League teams reaped financial benefits.

“Negro League baseball was so popular that Black churches would move their service time up an hour so fans could go to the game,” Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, said in the documentary.

“If you know anything about the Black church, you don’t mess with service time. But when the great Kansas City Monarchs were playing any of those great Black teams, service time would move up to 10 o’clock and everybody filed out going to that Sunday doubleheader looking good.”

The documentary makes the case that Negro League baseball transformed the game by making it faster and more daring.

Who would prevail if a Negro League team shared a ballpark with MLB players of that era? Crowds found out when Dizzy Dean of the St. Louis Cardinals put together squads for offseason barnstorming tours that included games against Negro League players.

Author Timothy M. Gay tackled that topic in the book “Satch, Dizzy & Rapid Robert: The Wild Saga of Interracial Baseball Before Jackie Robinson.” Gay wrote that a “heavily hyped” 1935 game in Tulsa drew a racially mixed crowd of more than 3,000 fans. They watched Paige and his Kansas City Monarchs cruise to an 11-3 victory.

MLB, under the governance of commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis, put the kibosh to the exhibitions because MLB allegedly had nothing to gain and everything to lose. At the least, the exhibitions broadened public awareness of Paige’s gifts. It was 13 years later before Paige was invited to pitch in the majors. He won a World Series with the Cleveland Indians as a 42-year-old “rookie.”

World War II played a role in MLB shedding its color blockade. According to production notes for “The League,” nearly 120 Black ballplayers fought for the U.S. in WWII. If they can fight and die alongside Caucasian soldiers, shouldn’t they be allowed to play baseball with them?

The signing of Robinson was a breakthrough. He sparked three reactions, according to sports writer and documentary interview subject Lester Rodney. Black fans cheered for Robinson. Some white fans booed. And other white fans stood and clapped to differentiate themselves from the boo birds. Robinson rose above torments to become a rookie of the year and six-time All-Star. His success created opportunities for other Negro League players and Black Americans in all walks of life.

The downside of integration was the negative impact it made on the Negro Leagues. With top-flight Black players moving on to MLB parks, attendance at Negro League games crashed.

By 1960, the Negro Leagues had vanished. Black businesses such as concessionaires, barbershops, hotels and clubs — which drew sustenance from African American patronage during the baseball season — also began to decline, according to the film.

Said Kendrick about baseball’s integration: “What was right ethically, what was right morally, was devastating economically.”

The creatives behind the “The League” want to remind audiences the Negro Leagues were a vibrant example of Black enterprise, self-determination and excellence amid a time of “overwhelming” racism and oppression.

“Although the difficult march towards equality was marked by tragedy, disappointment and pyrrhic victories, these 60 years of ‘Black ball’ are both a reminder of our horrifying history and a tremendous point of pride,” said a closing statement in the documentary’s production notes. “But ‘The League’ is not just a story about sports. It is a story about exclusion ... about a community coming together to triumph over adversity ... about the ironies of inclusion in America. It is our collective history.”

<&rule>