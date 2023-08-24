Circle Cinema, Tulsa’s independent, nonprofit theater, is offering $4 movie tickets for all standard screenings on Sunday, Aug. 27, while partnering with the Cinema Foundation to celebrate the second annual National Cinema Day.

National Cinema Day celebrates the power of movies to bring people together. Circle Cinema’s participation includes savings at the concession stand. Circle Cinema patrons can get a $4 popcorn and soft drink combo to go with discounted tickets. Excluded will be a previously scheduled “Mamma Mia! Sing-A-Long!” and a 2 p.m. screening of “Golda.”

A news release from Cinergy indicated the Tulsa location, 6808 S. Memorial Drive, also will participate in National Cinema Day with $4 tickets and $4 concession specials.

“We’ve seen with the success of ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ that audiences are very eager to return to theaters for quality films,” Brent Ortolani, Circle Cinema Foundation’s executive director, said.

“National Cinema Day is another opportunity for a fun big-screen experience at a very affordable price. We hope that our members and guests will enjoy the $4 ticket promotion and see some films they may not have otherwise considered.”

For more details, visit CircleCinema.org or NationalCinemaDay.org.