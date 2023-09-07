Greek weddings, silent films, spooky stories, classic favorites and new releases are among offerings at Circle Cinema this month.

Tulsa’s only independent, nonprofit theater announced a slate of films and special screenings to kick off the fall season. On deck: Expected blockbusters like “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” and “A Haunting in Venice,” new releases like “The Outlaw Johnny Black” and “It Lives Inside,” music documentaries spotlighting Carlos Santana and The Talking Heads, silent films with live organ accompaniment and classics returning to the big-screen. More information on the following films are available at circlecinema.org, with tickets on sale now for many of the events.

September features and special screenings:

'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3'

Opens for daily screenings Friday, Sept. 8. Comedy, 91 minutes, PG-13

From writer and director Nia Vardalos, the worldwide phenomenon is back with a brand-new adventure. Join the Portokalos family for a trip to a family reunion in Greece — a heartwarming and hilarious trip full of love, twists and turns. Opa!

'Joyce Carole Oates: A Body in the Service of Mind'

Opens for daily screenings Friday, Sept. 8. Documentary, 94 minutes, not rated

One of the country’s preeminent and prolific serious writers, Joyce Carol Oates, provides insight into her life, her creative process and the events that have shaped her writings, including the 1967 Detroit Riot, the Chappaquiddick incident and the tragic life of Marilyn Monroe. It includes featuring readings by Academy Award winner Laura Dern.

'The Goose Woman' (1925), 2nd Saturday Silent Series

11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Silent/drama, 80 minutes, not rated

Experience a classic silent film with a live original score played on Circle Cinema’s 1928 theater organ. This month, see the drama of Mary Holmes, a former prima donna who tragically lost her singing voice while giving birth to an illegitimate son. When a murder is committed next door, she is confronted with a decision that will determine her son’s destiny — and ultimately, her own.

'Satanic Hispanics'

8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14. Horror, 105 minutes, R

Celebrate top Latin filmmakers as this showcases the skills of Hispanic talent, both on and off screen, with this new horror anthology. Featuring shorts by Alejandro Brugués, Mike Mendez, Demián Rugna, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Eduardo Sánchez and Demián Rugna.

'A Haunting in Venice'

Opens for daily screenings Friday, Sept. 15. Mystery, 103 minutes, PG-13

Kenneth Branagh directs and stars in his third feature as Agatha Christie’s famed detective Hercule Poirot. In post-World War II Venice, Poirot, now retired and living in his own exile, reluctantly attends a séance. But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer.

'The Outlaw Johnny Black'

Opens for daily screenings Friday, Sept. 15. Comedy/Western, 130 minutes, PG-13

From the creative team behind “Black Dynamite” comes a spiritual sequel and hilariously over-the-top modern tribute to blaxpoitation films. Hell bent on avenging the death of his father, Johnny Black vows to gun down Brett Clayton and becomes a wanted man in the process.

Noir Nights with Josh Fadem

7 p.m. Sept. 18. TBA film to be revealed at showtime

All tickets are $5 as Tulsa-born actor, comedian and film noir enthusiast Josh Fadem (“Better Call Saul,” “Twin Peaks,” “Reservation Dogs”) hosts a monthly night of his favorite vintage crime films. Which film will play? That’s a mystery, too. Find out the title during a special intro from Fadem at the start of the show.

'It Lives Inside'

Opens for daily screenings Thursday, Sept. 21. Horror, 99 minutes, PG-13

An Indian-American teenager struggling with her cultural identity has a falling out with her former best friend and, in the process, unwittingly releases a demonic entity that grows stronger by feeding on her loneliness. Winner of the Audience Award at South by Southwest 2023.

'Stop Making Sense'

Opens for daily screenings Friday, Sept. 22. Concert/documentary, 88 minutes, PG

Newly restored in 4K to coincide with its 40th anniversary, this 1984 film was directed by renowned filmmaker Jonathan Demme and is considered by critics as the greatest concert film of all time. The live performance was shot over the course of three nights at Hollywood’s Pantages Theater in December 1983 and features the band’s most memorable songs.

'The Elephant 6 Recording Co.'

Opens for daily screenings Friday, Sept. 22. Documentary/music, 93 minutes, not rated

This documentary provides an inside look at The Elephant 6 Recording Co., the ‘90s rock collective that launched Neutral Milk Hotel, The Apples in Stereo and more. Around 1985, a group of Louisiana teens began experimenting with random instruments and gear they found. Influenced by psychedelia, and with little to distract them, they birthed a musical revolution.

'Carlos: The Santana Journey'

2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23; 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24; 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27. Documentary, 87 minutes, R

Featuring an exclusive video intro by Carlos Santana and director Rudy Valdez, this electric documentary utilizes new interviews with Santana and his family alongside never-before-seen archival footage as two-time Emmy-winning director Rudy Valdez creates an intimate, rich documentary about a man whose sound casts a spell on fans.

2023 Manhattan Short Film Festival

Screening daily Friday, Sept. 29 through Thursday, Oct. 5. Runtime and film synopses at manhattanshort.com

'The Mark of Zorro' (1920). National Silent Movie Day with live pipe organ music

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29. Silent/adventure, 79 minutes, not rated

All tickets $5. Free Zorro masks will be available while supplies last for a special celebration on National Silent Movie Day. Douglas Fairbanks is at his swashbuckling best as the legendary swordsman Zorro in this 1920 silent adventure film. Featuring an original live score played by Bill Rowland on Circle’s 1928 theater organ.