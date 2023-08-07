LookBook Films, an Oklahoma-based production company, announced a Thursday, Aug. 10, premiere for the documentary feature “Mad Props” at Circle Cinema.

Filmed in four countries, including four states in the U.S. (with portions filmed in Tulsa), the documentary follows Tulsa-based prop collector Tom Biolchini (of Vast Bank) as he travels the globe to meet with other prop collectors and creatives in the entertainment industry. They discuss the ever-growing market and value of prop collecting compared to collecting “classic” art.

Featuring actors such as Mickey Rourke, Lance Henriksen and Robert Englund, the inspiring film takes its audience on a journey of nostalgia and shows how film is one of the few mediums that truly unites us all, according to a news release.

The release said discussions are taking place with several worldwide distributors for the film.