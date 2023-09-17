Jason Collington Tulsa World Editor Follow Jason Collington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After almost 40 years on Tulsa television, LeAnne Taylor will be presented with the Tulsa Press Club’s Tulsa Media Icon Award. Taylor is known for covering the biggest stories in the state who also shared her most personal saga — fighting and surviving breast cancer.

The Tulsa Media Icon award is given to a local journalist who consistently exemplifies the highest quality and commitment to journalism and journalistic ethics.

The awards luncheon will be Thursday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Vista at 21, 21 N. Greenwood Ave.

The Tulsa Press Club was founded in 1906 and its mission is to build an engaged community through the pursuit and support of ethical journalism. Previous winners include former Tulsa World Executive Editor Susan Ellerbach, former Tulsa World Editorial Page Editor Alex Adwan and TV anchors Betty Boyd and Carole Lambert.

“I want to share this award first and foremost, because you don’t get to this position without a bunch of people,” Taylor said. “Not only my co-workers, my bosses, but my family and friends. You don’t travel this journey alone, and I want to share that spotlight. I’m really excited because my mom and my daughter are going to be there. A lot of people saw the sacrifices. They’ve seen what I’ve gone through, you know, my breast cancer journey was very public, because I felt like I want I wanted to help people see that it’s not a death sentence.

“Our goal is to reflect whatever our experiences are, let that help others, whether it is something positive or negative.”

Taylor grew up living between Collinsville and Oologah but went to school in Tulsa at Holland Hall. The Oral Roberts University graduate went into journalism after being Miss Tulsa and a runner-up in the Miss Oklahoma pageant.

Just after she started working at the morning show for News on 6, she was diagnosed with breast cancer at 41.

At the luncheon, Taylor will reflect on her career and talk about the biggest stories she has worked on.

“LeAnne Taylor is the ultimate media icon,” said Jeromee Scot, News on 6 and Tulsa CW assistant news director. “I can’t wait to celebrate her impact on local journalism.”

News on 6’s Dave Davis will be the master of ceremonies. Sponsorships and tickets are available for the event. Learn more at tinyurl.com/mediaicon2023.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.