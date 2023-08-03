Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Lea Thompson is a headlining guest at Oklahoma Comic Con, scheduled Saturday, Aug. 5, and Sunday, Aug. 6, at Cox Business Convention Center in downtown Tulsa.

At the dawn of Thompson’s acting career, her film work included the “Back to the Future” trilogy, “Some Kind of Wonderful,” “Howard the Duck” and “The Wild Life,” a quasi sequel to “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”

In 1984, Thompson was in the cast of “Red Dawn” with three alums (Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell, Darren Dalton) of the 1983 shot-in-Tulsa film “The Outsiders.” She co-starred with another alum (Tom Cruise) from “The Outsiders” in 1983’s “All the Right Moves.”

Thompson was in the cast of 2022’s “Unplugging,” which was shot in Oklahoma.

Also on the guest list for the convention is Matty Cardarople of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs.” Others on the guest roster are Johnny Yong Bosch, Booboo Stewart, E.G. Daily, Candi Milo, Dante Basco, Janet Varney, Nolan North, David Acord, Austin St. John, Justin Nimmo, David Matranga, Emily Neves, Ross Marquand, Rob Van Dam, Katie Forbes, Tamara Glynn, Sam De La Rosa, Jerry Bingham, Steve Erwin, Little Ms. Cosplay, Monarch Pearl and Wanderer TJ.

For tickets and additional information about the convention, go to oklahomacomiccon.com. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on opening day and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the final day.