Larry the Cable Guy, at the beginning of a phone interview, wants to know how it’s going in Oklahoma.

Informed that Tulsans are dealing with triple-digit heat, he said, “That’s what it is here, too. Pretty crazy. I went to take a shower and took my pants off, and three mushrooms fell out.”

Let’s say the mushrooms are an appetizer for the comedy that will be served when Larry the Cable Guy performs Friday, Sept. 1, at Expo Square Pavilion. He and country music artist Dylan Scott, who will perform Saturday, Sept. 2, were enlisted to be entertainers at the 100X Reining Classic (formerly the Tulsa Reining Classic), which began Aug. 25 and continues through Sept. 3 at Expo Square. For tickets, go to exposquare.com. For information about all activities related to the horse show, go to 100XReiningClassic.com.

Larry the Cable Guy lives in Nebraska and is a diehard Cornhuskers fan. Once upon a time, Oklahoma vs. Nebraska was among college football’s greatest rivalries. Larry said he loves Oklahoma and only disliked Oklahoma one day a year — when the Sooners played the Huskers in football. He said he went to an event when the rivals played for the last time. The event featured Heisman Trophy winners and All-Americans from both schools and many participants from the 1971 “Game of the Century.”

“I showed up as a surprise guest, and I went on stage and roasted Oklahoma,” he said. “I got Billy Sims and I got Joe Washington and I got Barry Switzer.”

Larry (real name Dan Whitney) said he took a picture that day with Switzer and former Nebraska coach Tom Osborne: “Coach Osborne said, ‘Good job, Dan.’ And Barry Switzer came up and said, ‘Man, you’re a funny SOB.’ He was so awesome.”

Larry took home a cool piece of memorabilia: A hybrid OU-Nebraska helmet with the signature plays of each school illustrated by the respective coaches.

Larry’s “game uniform,” if you’ve seen him do stand-up, is a sleeveless shirt. In searching for photographs for this story, it seemed weird when images popped up of him wearing a shirt with sleeves. He acknowledged he is in his natural habitat when sleeveless, but he often wears sleeves when golfing —and it’s not necessarily because of dress codes. He said he was diagnosed with melanoma in his right eye. That prompted visits to a dermatologist for skin checks.

“Everything is clear,” he said, indicating he wears sleeves during “super hot days” and summer months, just to be on the safe side.

Larry said he is slowing down and does only about 24 shows a year but is glad to be coming back to Oklahoma.

You call him Larry, but your kids may call him Mater. That’s the character he voices in the “Cars” franchise. Thanks to movies, TV programs, video games and theme park attractions, Mater is the gift that keeps on giving.

“Oh, absolutely,” he said. “I had no clue, just like anybody else, that was going to turn into what it turned into. I have just been blessed so much. God has been so good to me. The Blue Collar Comedy Tour, I had no idea what that was going to turn into. Then, the ‘Cars’ thing, I had no idea what that was going to turn into. I don’t know if it’s because I’m really actually funny or I’m just very lucky. But the ‘Cars’ thing has been a complete godsend.”

“Cars” came out in 2006, the same year Larry became a father. His son got to hear Dad’s voice in “Cars” and subsequent films.

“It ended up not only being successful and really fun and an iconic movie, but it also brought me a different crowd,” Larry said.

Evidence: He told a story about going to a Husker sporting event and, when he was spotted, the student section went nuts. The kids in the student section were babies or yet to be born when Larry ascended to fame during the Blue Collar Comedy Tour. So, when those students went nuts, he realized it was for Mater.

“All those kids that are in college grew up watching ‘Cars,’” Larry said. “As I walked around the arena, it was just really cool because I had a project everybody liked. The older folks remember me from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, and the kids remember me from ‘Cars.’ There are a few people in there that are fat with heartburn that loved me from Prilosec (commercials).”

“Cars” also was a pleasant surprise in this way: Larry said he only had 16 or 17 lines when he did his first voice work for the film. Because he didn’t hear anything from the “Cars” folks for about half a year afterward, he wondered if he had been jettisoned from the project. He phoned his agent, who returned the call and asked Larry if he was sitting down.

“I’m like, ‘oh boy, I got fired,’” Larry recalled. “And then he informed me they liked the character so much they were rewriting the movie. It was very cool. I was very honored. That’s a fact.”

Oklahoma and “Cars” share a Route 66 connection. Asked if he has done the Route 66 thing, Larry said he hasn’t traveled the entire route, but, when he was touring a lot, the tour bus would sometimes veer down Route 66 in doses.

“And then I have been down Route 66 myself,” he said. “Back in the early days of stand-up, I would take Route 66 sometimes just for the scenery.”