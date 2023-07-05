An official trailer has been released for the shot-in-Oklahoma film “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

A Martin Scorsese film starring Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on David Grann’s bestselling book about the serial murders of the oil-wealthy Osage in 1920s Oklahoma.

The trailer begins with De Niro’s character, William Hale, engaging in conversation with DiCaprio’s character, Ernest Burkhart.

Hale: “The Osage, they have the worst land possible. But they outsmarted everybody. The land had oil on it. Black gold. Money flows freely here now.”

Burkhart: “I do love money, sir.”

Hale: “This wealth should come to us. Their time is over.”

The trailer lasts almost two and a half minutes and includes a clip of Jesse Plemons’ character, Tom White, introducing himself to DiCaprio’s character.

White: “I was sent down from Washington D.C. to see about these murders.”

Burkhart: “See what about ‘em?”

White: “See who is doing it?”

If you’ve read the book, you know who is responsible. Moviegoers will find out when “Killers of the Flower Moon” arrives in theaters in October.

A teaser trailer was previously released.