"Can you find the wolves in this picture?"

Those ominous words are heard twice in a teaser trailer for Martin Scorsese’s shot-in-Oklahoma film “Killers of the Flower Moon.” The trailer was released Thursday.

Set to premiere at Cannes Film Festival, “Killers of the Flower Moon” stars Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons and Brendan Fraser in a motion picture based on David Grann’s bestselling book about the serial murder of oil-wealthy Osages in 1920s Oklahoma. “Greed is an animal” is a phrase that appears on screen during the trailer.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” was shot in 2021. Pawhuska was a primary filming location. A train station was constructed alongside a railroad track in Pawhuska for the film and an early scene in the trailer shows a train rolling into the “Fairfax” station. Pawhuska doubles for Fairfax in the film.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” will screen Saturday, May 20 at Cannes. You’ll have to wait to see it in theaters. Apple Original Films announced March 27 that “Killers of the Flower Moon” will open on a limited basis Oct. 6 and open wide in theaters on Friday, Oct. 20 before the film streams globally on Apple TV+.

Photos: See new images of actors in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' in Pawhuska Flower Moon Flower Moon Flower Moon Flower Moon Flower Moon Flower Moon Flower Moon Flower Moon Flower Moon Flower Moon Flower Moon Flower Moon Flower Moon Flower Moon Flower Moon Flower Moon Flower Moon Flower Moon Flower Moon Flower Moon Flower Moon Flower Moon Flower Moon Flower Moon Flower Moon Flower Moon Flower Moon Flower Moon Flower Moon Flower Moon Killers of The Flower Moon Killers of The Flower Moon Killers of The Flower Moon Killers of The Flower Moon Killers of The Flower Moon Killers of The Flower Moon Killers of The Flower Moon Killers of The Flower Moon Killers of The Flower Moon Killers of The Flower Moon Killers of The Flower Moon Killers of The Flower Moon Killers of The Flower Moon Killers of The Flower Moon Flower Moon Labor Day sale: $1 for six months HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES