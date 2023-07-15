Jennifer Brumley left the theater with moist eyes.

“I teared up multiple times,” she said. “I think everybody did.”

Brumley attended a pre-release screening of the Martin Scorsese film “Killers of the Flower Moon” last weekend.

Based on David Grann’s book by the same name about the serial murders of the oil-wealthy Osage, “Killers of the Flower Moon” was shot in Oklahoma and will arrive in theaters in October.

The film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, and it was announced afterward that a special screening would be arranged for the Osage Nation. The Osage screening took place in Tulsa.

Scorsese, accompanied by members of the cast, attended the screening at AMC Southroads 20 (multiple theaters at the venue were used) and a reception at the Osage Casino Hotel.

Brumley was among those who saw the film for the first time.

“In days leading up to it, I was pretty emotional about it,” she said. “After seeing the trailer that Apple released a few days before, I realized that it was real. I spent 20 years-plus researching and hearing stories of that time period, and seeing it on the big screen was very surreal. It was hard to see how our relatives were treated. We were nothing more than a paycheck.”

Brumley reiterated that she and a lot of friends were nervous before watching the film.

“But we went to that theater and, when the lights dimmed, I looked around and I just saw Osages side by side, about to experience it together, and I realized the magnitude of the moment and how this will really change our future, I think, for the better. I am a little apprehensive of the whole world knowing our story, but I am glad that it’s out there.”

Brumley said Scorsese (“we call him Uncle Marty”) did right by “us” — and so did all the actors and actresses.

“They became a part of our community,” she said. “At the reception afterwards at the Tulsa Osage Casino, it felt like a reunion. It wasn’t a media event. These people have been integrated with us for years now. It just felt like they should be there. I didn’t even know they were going to be there, so I was very impressed.”

Scorsese spoke to each crowd at the screening and, flanked by cast members, thanked the Osage Nation and the community.

“Then they all sat down in front and took a picture with the crowd behind them, which I think was pretty symbolic, which is how Uncle Marty likes to do things, because we had been behind them the whole time,” Brumley said.

“We first met them in 2019 at a dinner, … and we gifted them with all kinds of things. I think they were so overwhelmed by the generosity and the gratitude. He could have just made this in Hollywood, but he came here and, like I said, they just integrated. They became part of us. It was very personal.”

When Brumley was a child, she never understood why her grandmother never trusted banks with her headright money. Now that Brumley is older and has more context, she “gets” why there were trust issues and why some people lived with the fear of “Am I next?”

“Or, ‘Is someone really with me? Or are they trying to use me?’” Brumley said. “That’s a lot, for a person to go through life wondering that.”

Brumley was asked how she thinks the film will change the future for the Osage.

“I think the history of it has been very quiet and hush-hush,” she said.

“My grandmother was born in 1922 and, by the time she was 10, she had lost her mother, her uncle, her grandpa. Her mother and uncle both died before age 30, so she was sent to live with relatives — I think more to keep her safe.

“I have continued research on that with guardian files. All of these things have been brought up.

“So I know we are going to get more visitors and people coming to see things. I like to go to Gray Horse Cemetery and visit with my relatives, and I check other graves, especially after a storm. I just hope there is still that respect and that we can have those private moments. I kind of feel like our souls are about to be bared to the world.”

For better and for worse?

“I have already seen some things where there are websites selling T-shirts with some of the images Apple has released prior to the trailers coming out,” Brumley said. “And I just sit back and have to realize that one of the quotes in that movie, and it’s in the trailer, is ‘Can you see the wolves in this picture?’ And I have to think that we, as a tribe, are going to have to be able to accept that there will still be people trying to take advantage of that and make money.

“That’s human nature, just like it was back in the ’20s. It’s almost like it’s happening 100 years later, just in a different form. So I don’t know how it’s going to go.”

Brumley said her family and father still live on original Osage allotment land and run a ranch there. “It means so much to me knowing we’re on the same lands as our relatives, walking in their footsteps.”



