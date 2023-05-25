Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The shot-in-Oklahoma film “Killers of the Flower Moon” made its world premiere May 20 at Cannes Film Festival.

Here are 10 takeaways:

Osage representation

Officials from the Osage Nation were promised a film that would make the Osage proud, which figured to be a difficult trick considering the tragic source material.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, the film puts a personal spin on the serial murder of the oil-wealthy Osage in Oklahoma’s early years.

'Gripping movie': Watching 'Killers of the Flower Moon' brings Oklahoma actor to tears

There was Osage representation in front of and behind the camera during the making of the film. And the Osage were included when “Killers of the Flower Moon” made its world premiere. Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear and other Osage walked the red carpet.

Wait and see

Now it can be said that people have seen “Killers of the Flower Moon.” When can you see it?

The film will be released exclusively in theaters beginning Friday, Oct. 6. It will open that date on a limited basis before widespread release Friday, Oct. 20. Later, it will stream globally on Apple TV+.

Because “Killers of the Flower Moon” was shot in Oklahoma, will there be special film-related events here? A spokeswoman for the Osage Nation said there would be an “Osage viewing in July. Additional details will be shared at a later date.”

Speaking the language

The Osage language, which is endangered, is present in the film.

“For a citizen outside of (the acting) world, we get preconceptions about what is involved and maybe think, ‘well, Bob De Niro just wakes up and naturally everything comes right out,’” Standing Bear said at a press conference following the premiere.

Standing Bear said actors worked hard alongside representatives from the Osage to tackle the language.

“I was sitting next to Mr. De Niro last night, and I got very excited about some of his Osage,” Standing Bear said.

Oscar-worthy?

Jim Gray, former principal chief of the Osage Nation, shared on social media that he was fortunate to see a private screening of “Killers of the Flower Moon” prior to the Cannes premiere.

One reason he and his siblings were allowed to see the film in advance is because he is a namesake and direct descendant of Henry Roan (James Roan), who was among Osages murdered during the Osage Reign of Terror.

Posted Gray on Twitter: “How was the movie? It was excellent. Scorsese even captured some of our humor. The performances across the board were Oscar-worthy. I mean it. I’ve never seen a movie like this before — no white savior, nothing needed to be made up. The violence is real and the music of the Osage language was beautifully spoken by all of the actors, especially the non-Osage actors. At some point I stopped worrying about the subtitles. But the ending. Oh man, you will not forget the ending. But you’re going to have to see the film for that. My lips are sealed.”

The reviews

Ema Sasic of USA Today tweeted this: “WOW. A harrowing story that is difficult to watch given the subject matter, but you can’t help but marvel at the mastery on screen. Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro are absolutely incredible. Among top tier Martin Scorsese.”

The Guardian gave the film a five-star review: “This is an utterly absorbing film, a story that Scorsese sees as a secret history of American power, a hidden violence epidemic polluting the water table of humanity.”

Rolling Stone said Scorsese “takes on David Grann’s bestseller about a murder epidemic among the Osage and turns it into a masterpiece.” The Atlantic called the film a triumph. A Vanity Fair review said “as ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ seeps in, it shocks, resounds and haunts.” An Osage News review from Shannon Shaw Duty praised the strength of Indigenous women and described Lily Gladstone’s work in the movie as brilliant.

Invitation accepted

Gladstone, who plays the female lead in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” has accumulated ample Oklahoma acting experiences. She guest-starred in a season two episode of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” and starred in “Fancy Dance,” a 2023 film shot on the Cherokee Nation reservation.

Directed by Erica Tremblay, “Fancy Dance” made its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and was a finalist in the U.S. Dramatic Competition.

Gladstone invited Tremblay and “Fancy Dance” co-star Isabel Deroy-Olson to the “Killers of the Flower Moon” premiere at Cannes. In a social media post, Tremblay thanked Gladstone and said “I”m so grateful to know you and I am forever in awe of your power and beauty.”

Tremblay is part of the “Reservation Dogs” creative team.

Breakout star

Gladstone’s work in “Killers of the Flower Moon” has her poised to be a breakout star. On May 20, the day the film premiered at Cannes, music artist and “Killers of the Flower Moon” actor Jason Isbell tweeted, “So excited for the world to witness the power of @lily_gladstone.”

He also tweeted this: “I told y’all that movie was gonna be good.”

Star-studded place

At a post-premiere news conference, Scorsese was asked about the film being made during the pandemic. He said he kept working on the script during a year-and-a-half COVID pause. During filming, he and others followed COVID safety guidelines.

“I just have to really quickly thank the Osage Nation for vaccinating people,” Gladstone said.

“They were thrilled to see the stars,” responded Standing Bear.

“The Osage Tribal Health Clinic was a star-studded place to be for a minute there,” Gladstone said.

‘A Pipe for February’

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on a bestselling book by David Grann.

While at Cannes, Scorsese gave a shout-out to another book — “A Pipe for February” by Charles Red Corn — that deals with the same subject matter. “We hope to get that made into a film, too,” Scorsese said.

Gladstone said “A Pipe for February” tells more from an Osage perspective.

“Seek it out,” she said. “It’s a beautiful book.”

‘Unforgettable night’

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared this after the Cannes premiere: “We created Apple TV+ to tell stories that make a difference, and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ does just that. Thank you to the Osage Nation, Martin Scorsese and all involved in telling this important story. And thank you to the Cannes Film Festival for an unforgettable night!”

