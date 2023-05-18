The shot-in-Oklahoma film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which was scheduled to premiere May 20 at Cannes Film Festival, is a topic in a new interview which is available via the Voices of Oklahoma oral history project.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on David Grann’s best-selling book about the Osage “Reign of Terror.”

John Erling interviewed Geoffrey Standing Bear, principal chief of the Osage Nation, for Voices of Oklahoma, which allows voicesofoklahoma.com listeners to hear interview subjects tell their stories in their own words.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” was among many topics in the Standing Bear interview. Standing Bear recalled a meeting with Martin Scorsese when the filmmaker confirmed the movie would be shot in Oklahoma.

Said Standing Bear: “So the next part of it was, “Well, we’re concerned about how you’re going to portray the Osage because we just don’t want to be a bunch of dead bodies.”

The concern ended when Scorsese said he was going to make a movie the Osage will be proud of, according to the interview.

“I was so amazed by this man,” Standing Bear said of Scorsese. “And he’s a great storyteller, let me tell you, of course. He’s easy to talk to.”

For the complete interview, go to voicesofoklahoma.com.