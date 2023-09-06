Martin Scorsese's shot-in-Oklahoma film “Killers of the Flower Moon” will arrive at Circle Cinema on Friday, Oct. 20.
Showtimes and details about special premiere screenings and opportunities to see it first at Circle Cinema will be announced in the coming weeks, according to a news release from Circle Cinema. “Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on the true story of serial murders in the Osage Nation in the 1920s. Daily showtimes begin Friday, Oct. 20 and will be on sale soon at
circlecinema.org.
Killers of the Flower Moon. In theaters October 6.
“‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is a powerful and important film that tells a story of injustice,” Chuck Foxen, Circle Cinema’s programmer and deputy director, said in a news release.
“We are honored to bring this film to Circle Cinema, and we hope that it will spark important conversations about Native American history and the legacy of perseverance.”
Circle Cinema will schedule as many showtimes as possible to meet high demand. Advance screenings and special events centered around the film are being planned, with more information soon.
Private screening theater rentals will be available for larger groups. For more information about rentals, call Circle Cinema’s rental manager, David Kimball, at 918-585-3456.
The movie is based on a best-selling book by David Grann and features an all-star cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro, Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow and Jesse Plemons. The film is rated R with a run time of three hours and 26 minutes.
For more information, visit
circlecinema.org or call the box office at 918-585-3456.
September 2021 photos: Final days of filming for 'Killers of the Flower Moon' crew in Oklahoma
Flower Moon
Crew members cover equipment during a rainshower before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crew members work on props before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Antique cars are unloaded from a flatbed truck before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Antique cars are unloaded from a flatbed truck before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Antique cars are unloaded from a flatbed truck before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Antique cars are unloaded from a flatbed truck before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Antique cars are unloaded from a flatbed truck before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crew members carry props past a row of antique cars before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crew members carry props past a row of antique cars before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Antique cars are unloaded from a flatbed truck before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crew members carry props past a row of antique cars before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crew members cover equipment during a rainshower before filming of the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
091721-tul-nws-flowermoon-p1
Actors and technicians wait to film a scene in Pawhuska on Wednesday for the movie based on the book “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Sources say filming for the movie in Oklahoma has come to an end.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
091721-tul-nws-flowermoon-p2
A crew member pets a dog on the set of “Killers of the Flower Moon” on Wednesday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
091721-tul-nws-flowermoon-p3
Actors in 1920s period attire recently waited to film a scene for “Killers of the Flower Moon” in Pawhuska.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
091721-tul-nws-flowermoon-p4
Masks are common on the set as actors wait to film a scene for the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Wednesday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crew members prepare to film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crew members prepare to film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Bystanders watch as actors film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors wait to film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors wait to film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors wait to film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors wait to film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors wait to film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
A crewmember prepares to film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors film a scene for the movie based on the book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" Wed. Sept. 15, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
