Martin Scorsese's shot-in-Oklahoma film “Killers of the Flower Moon” will arrive at Circle Cinema on Friday, Oct. 20.

Showtimes and details about special premiere screenings and opportunities to see it first at Circle Cinema will be announced in the coming weeks, according to a news release from Circle Cinema. “Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on the true story of serial murders in the Osage Nation in the 1920s. Daily showtimes begin Friday, Oct. 20 and will be on sale soon at circlecinema.org.

“‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is a powerful and important film that tells a story of injustice,” Chuck Foxen, Circle Cinema’s programmer and deputy director, said in a news release.

“We are honored to bring this film to Circle Cinema, and we hope that it will spark important conversations about Native American history and the legacy of perseverance.”

Circle Cinema will schedule as many showtimes as possible to meet high demand. Advance screenings and special events centered around the film are being planned, with more information soon.

Private screening theater rentals will be available for larger groups. For more information about rentals, call Circle Cinema’s rental manager, David Kimball, at 918-585-3456.

The movie is based on a best-selling book by David Grann and features an all-star cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro, Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow and Jesse Plemons. The film is rated R with a run time of three hours and 26 minutes.

For more information, visit circlecinema.org or call the box office at 918-585-3456.

