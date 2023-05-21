Producer Jhane Myers (“Prey”) has joined the “Will To Win” movie production team as an executive producer, representatives for Kirkpatrick and Kinslow Productions announced.

Myers is a Comanche and Blackfeet American Indian as well as a two-time Emmy Award winner and Producers Guild of America Award nominee whose focus is on producing, Native language, Native culture, acting and fine art.

“Will to Win” will be shot in Tulsa. Set in present day, the film will be a high school baseball drama featuring appearances by the storied Will Rogers.

The lead character is a Native American teen girl who lives with her more traditional Native grandmother. When the softball program at her school is eliminated, she joins the boys’ baseball team, seeking advice from her spirit guide (Rogers) as she navigates myriad challenges.

Rogers often spoke of his Cherokee heritage. Historians say he was roughly 25% Cherokee.

Myers will assist with Native American content in addition to other executive responsibilities.

“I am thrilled to be involved in a mainstream movie that elevates Native voices and will feature a Will Rogers character,” Myers said in a news release. “It’s especially exciting that this project will be filmed in my home state of Oklahoma.”

The release said producers Russ Kirkpatrick and Andy Kinslow are thrilled to welcome Myers to the team. Said a joint statement: “Jhane is an extraordinary talent that will elevate this important Oklahoma story. She has a proven track record of success in the entertainment business, with a clear-cut understanding of the importance of accurately portraying Indigenous voices.”

“Will To Win” is based on the book of the same name by author Jim Stovall and, aside from a 1952 biopic starring Rogers’ son, is the first movie project to be endorsed by the Will Rogers family. Family representative Jennifer Rogers-Etcheverry, a Cherokee Nation Citizen and Will Rogers’ great granddaughter, is a consultant on the project. The movie also is endorsed by the Will Rogers Memorial Museums and the Oklahoma Historical Society.

Aside from Kirkpatrick & Kinslow, Myers is joined by producer Mark Heidelberger in Los Angeles, screenwriter and Cherokee Nation Citizen Aaron Fulkerson and executive producers Elizabeth Abbate Warren and Terri Cornett. Cornett is also a Cherokee Nation Citizen. Consultants include the Cherokee Nation Film Office and Will Rogers historian Steven Gragert. The production is represented by the Entertainment Division of Drummond Law, PC.

Kirkpatrick & Kinslow is an Emmy Award-winning, international production company with film properties distributed in multiple territories around the world.