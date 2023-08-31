Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Jamie Campbell isn’t a father.

“But I know I give off a major dad vibe,” he says in his new comedy special.

Campbell channels that vibe in the special (“Big Dad Energy”), which will be released on Labor Day and can be streamed free for a limited time on YouTube.

“I hope people will check out the special, and I hope they enjoy it,” Campbell said. “I’m really excited to get it out there into the world, and I’m really excited as an Oklahoma native to be able to put something out that people can watch from anywhere.”

Campbell, who is in his 40s, has accumulated life experiences and wisdom that, ideally, could be passed down to children. He can’t let all that big dad energy go to waste, so he used it as fuel for his special.

Those life experiences include touring (schools) before he was touring (clubs). Campbell attended 13 schools between kindergarten and high school, so being funny helped him acquire friends, according to a 2015 vulture.com interview.

The story starts in Pryor, where Campbell was born to teen parents whose marriage was brief.

A custody battle kid, he attended kindergarten and the beginning of first grade in Pryor, but bounced around to other locations, including Oklahoma City, and, as a middle schooler, moved to south Florida to live with his father.

When Campbell was 19, he returned to Pryor and got a job working in the warehouse at Viagrafix in the MidAmerica Industrial Park developed by his great-grandfather, Gene Redden. (If you’re curious about the business name: Viagrafix was a computer company rather than a Viagra dispensary.)

Campbell joined the National Guard so he could secure tuition assistance to attend college and became a top theater student at Northeastern State University.

“I didn’t even plan on doing theater,” he said. “I auditioned for the Trail of Tears drama just to meet people and ended up getting a principal role and meeting all of these journeymen actors who had great stories, and it inspired me to then study theater. I did that for four years.”

Another NSU student during that period: Carrie Underwood.

“I remember we both lost a talent show to somebody who had done this heart-wrenching personal poem,” Campbell said.

“It was a contest. It wasn’t just a talent show. It was like a talent competition. I remember the prize was something like $100, which wasn’t a ton, but when you are a broke college student — I was basically stealing crackers from the dining hall just to get by. I needed that money to eat, and we both lost the competition. She sang a song, and I did some monologues before I did stand-up. And then this kid comes up and does this poem that they said they wrote, and it was heart-wrenchingly beautiful, but then, as soon as we went back to the dorms, my friend goes, ‘I know that poem. I have the book that it’s in. It’s part of 'Chicken Soup for the Teenage Soul.' They plagiarized it and beat both me and Carrie Underwood in that talent contest.”

Campbell said Underwood wasn’t a theater student but she performed in a “Downtown Country” revue, “which was kind of connected to NSU’s River City Players. Usually it’s a summertime show that’s a country music revue, and sometimes they will have kind of some sketches and some comedy bits. That’s the first place I ever did stand-up. One year, they were looking for a comedian for their holiday show and I, once again as a broke college student, was like ‘Oh, this is an opportunity to buy some food over the Christmas break.’”

Campbell said he wrote something — a kid from the big city moves to Oklahoma to learn to be a cowboy — that became the structure of the show, which featured stand-up comedy and sketches where others taught Campbell’s character how to be a cowboy.

Campbell took his degree and headed to Roanoke, Virginia, for theater work, then returned to Stillwater (one of the cities where he lived during the nomadic childhood) with the intent of pursuing a master’s degree at Oklahoma State University. He was at OSU when he got accepted in a program at Second City in Chicago.

“And that’s really when my comedy career started,” he said. “I was going to come back and finish graduate school after studying a little bit in Chicago, but I started getting cast and I started getting stage time in this big city, and I’m seeing people that are among my peers start to get famous or get on ‘Saturday Night Live’ or their own Comedy Central special. I was just really inspired working there, and so I never went back to graduate school and I basically have been doing comedy ever since.”

Campbell released a debut comedy album — “Tell Me You’re Proud of Me” — in 2015. He is excited people have been receptive to his newest material on “Big Dad Energy.” He debuted “Big Dad Energy” at the Kansas City Fringe Festival last summer.

“I kind of threw out all of my old material coming into this thing,” he said, indicating he didn’t feel like he related to past material anymore since he was getting older and his life was changing.

“Suddenly I was happy. I had met an amazing woman. I was on my way to getting married, which I am married now, and life was good. I was like, 'is it possible for me to do positive stand-up comedy? My art should reflect that coming out of the pandemic.'”

Campbell was terrified audiences might not “buy” positivity, “but then they responded really well to it. I think coming out of this collective trauma, the world needed something that was a little more hopeful and positive, and I’m just so thrilled by the way audiences all over the country have been responding to the show.”

Emerging from the pandemic, Campbell wanted to prioritize lifting up his fellow man as much as possible. He committed to an Aug. 26 event in Enid (where he has conducted workshops) to benefit 4RKids, a nonprofit that benefits people with special needs.

Because Campbell is based in Kansas City, trips to his home state are easy drives. He is scheduled to come back to Oklahoma for performances in Oklahoma City (Oct. 5-8 at Theatre Crude Fringe Festival), Claremore (a Nov. 9 Rogers State University scholarship benefit show) and Stillwater (Nov. 11, venue TBA). He returned to Oklahoma in January to appear alongside Kristin Chenoweth in a 988 mental health hotline commercial.

“Apparently it’s still airing,” he said. “My mom keeps telling me her friends are 'texting me every time it comes on.'”

Call it — and the new special — progress.

“It has been a hard journey,” Campbell said.

“I have been doing this for 15 years, and finally it’s starting to take some hold and I am starting to get an audience and some momentum. It’s almost a test of will when you get into comedy because, first off, you are not going to be good for a long time and you have to fail and then learn from what didn’t work and get better. And then, as soon as you think you have got it figured out, you are going to fall on your face.”

Continuing, Campbell said, “As you grow and you gain wisdom and you get older, you have got to be able to let go of the stuff you used to do that worked as you evolve and grow and suddenly it doesn’t work anymore. I’m thrilled with how things have been going, especially with being that I’m able to tour here based out of the middle of the country. A lot of times you have to go to one of the bigger cities. I’m very lucky that people are responding to what I am doing without having to move to like a New York or an L.A.”