Every episode of “The Rockford Files” begins with a telephone ringing and a caller leaving a message on your favorite private investigator’s answering machine.

This is Jim Rockford. At the tone, leave your name and message. I’ll get back to you.

The message callers leave is different in every episode intro. The humorous messages gave viewers a clue that Rockford was a magnet for hard-luck stories.

Rockford was a pardoned ex-con who wanted to earn his pay ($200 a day, plus expenses) without getting shot at or punched, but he had a knack for winding up between a Rockford and a hard place.

Home was a run-down, beach-side trailer, where he was often visited by a father who urged him to change professions. Rockford’s best friends — weaselly ex-con Angel Martin and a cop (Dennis Becker) who grew weary of providing favors — sometimes seemed like frenemies.

Rockford wasn’t like every other P.I.

The Oklahoman who played him was one of a kind, too.

James Garner (born James Scott Bumgarner) was raised in and around Norman. He lost his mother when he was 4 and became introverted due to his upbringing. For a complete origin story, read Garner’s excellent 2011 memoir, “The Garner Files.”

That introverted kid charmed his way onto television and movie screens. He rose to prominence by starring in the TV series “Maverick” and appeared in films like “The Great Escape,” “Grand Prix” and “Support Your Local Sheriff” before his Emmy-winning turn in “The Rockford Files.” Interesting: A Korean War veteran who was awarded Purple Hearts, Garner’s favorite movie project was a 1964 anti-war film.

Garner, who would have celebrated a 95th birthday this year, passed away in 2014. Daughter Gigi Garner created the James Garner Animal Rescue Fund (jgarf.org) in memory of her pup-loving dad.

Tulsa World Magazine caught up with Gigi Garner for a conversation about her father’s life.

It was interesting to read the segment you contributed to your father's memoir. You wrote that people have asked you what it was like to grow up with James Garner for a father, but, to you, he wasn’t somebody famous. He was Dad.

He’s that guy who comes to the breakfast table with his hair all messed up, and he’s just like everyone else’s dad, except he’s a great dad.

He went with you to a Beatles concert and you watched from the front row?

I got in trouble because I stood up and I started dancing. I think I got pulled back into my seat. I’m not sure if it was my mother or my dad. I was only like 5 or 6. .... We had a lot of fun experiences like that, but, to be honest, my dad was such a kid at heart and he loved to play, like a child. We would play cards and we would go motorbike riding. One time when we were in New York, he set up a race track on the floor (of a hotel) so we could race these little cars on the track and it was going around the tables and around the couch. It was so funny. He was really into that, and so was I, so we had a lot of fun playing.

The book said he rode the Matterhorn amusement park ride with you 12 times in a row?

That’s what I mean. He was really enjoying all the kid stuff as well as I was. The greatest part was they just let us stay on 12 times in a row.

I don't have the stomach for that.

He loved it as much as I did. We would go go-carting. We did all kinds of stuff that was super fun.

He did love motorsports.

He always had a penchant for going fast. Even when he was a teenager and got to drive, he was always going fast. He just had the natural ability to be a great, competitive driver.

Maybe he could have been?

He was told many times by different drivers that he could have been a championship race car driver. He was told by Bob Bondurant, who taught him how to drive for “Grand Prix,” that he could have been a professional driver, without a doubt.

Well, a "Rockford Files" episode really wasn't a “Rockford Files” episode unless there was a car race.

He liked to do those car chases himself. He literally could not run on camera, but he could do the car chases.

He had his own signature move where he would drive in reverse, hit the brakes and that Firebird would spin around.

Right. It was the Rockford J-turn, or whatever.

He wrote in his book about how starring in “The Rockford Files” exacted a physical toll, so it's interesting that you say he could not run on camera. It must have been a struggle to run when you take a beating like he did during that TV series.

Fortunately he had somebody who could run for him. He had a double that looked just like him from the back — I mean identical. In fact, I got confused a couple of times, and I would be walking and I would go, “Dad? Dad?,” because he would be in front of me and he wouldn’t turn around. Finally, it would be Roy Clark and he would turn around and I would go “Oh, I’m sorry.”

Roy Clark was the name of the double?

His name was Roydon Clark.

It’s hard for me to judge because I love his work, but it seems like in the years since we lost your dad, the appreciation for him has not declined and that level of appreciation may be as high as ever. I don’t know how you feel about that.

Fortunately, thank God, he is literally immortal because every time you turn on a TV show or something, you can see his work. I remember I was talking to this friend of mine and we were at a film festival and I had to watch one of his films. It was right after my dad passed away. I said to my friend, “This is going to be hard to watch him” because it was just so fresh. He said, “You know what? You are the luckiest person I know. You can just turn on a TV any time, anywhere, and see your dad and hear his voice.” He said, “I don’t have anything like that from when my dad passed. I don’t have any memories of him.” You know what? That was right. I’m very lucky.

People have said so many positive things about your father — how he wasn’t full of himself and how he was just a guy who treated them well. Peter Frampton told a story like that in his book.

My dad, as an Oklahoman, never forgot where he came from. That was just how he was. People from Oklahoma are just very loyal, and he just was a genuine, good person.

I’m sure you know about many things a lot of us didn’t see as far as how he interacted with people.

And he did so many things for people and he never even told people he did these things. I didn’t find out he did them, a lot of it, until he passed away. People would write me and tell me “Your dad did this for me. Your dad did that for me.” It was really impressive. My dad was very non-judgmental in a lot of ways. I was laughing to myself the other day. I don’t know if this quote is going to come across. It might come across as weird, so let me just tell you. For years and years and years, I have been a devoted fan of this one particular kind of car. And I love this car so much and I have had a bunch of them. He was so funny about it because I would rave and rave about this brand of car and he would never say anything and then finally, one day, he said, under his breath, “That car is too top-heavy.” This is after years of me raving about this brand of car and finally he came out with “That car is too top-heavy.” And he knows cars really well because he built a lot of cars. He would build his race cars. But, anyway, I thought that was really funny because he just let me rave and rave about it for years. The end of the story is he’s just a really good guy.

Your dad named his company Cherokee Productions.

He did. I think he felt like he was Cherokee. That’s why we ended up with a couple of dogs named Cherokee and a production company named Cherokee.

Your father's fans have their own favorite James Garner project. Was there one of his movies or TV shows that meant more to you than any of the others?

His favorite project — his long-favorite project — was “The Americanization of Emily,” because it was Paddy Chayefsky, and it was a very deep subject. My own personal favorite of all the movies he has done is probably “Grand Prix” because I think he had the most fun making that movie out of all the other films he made.

You came at that question from the standpoint of wanting your dad to have a fun and good experience.

Absolutely. And he loved every minute of that.

Your dad said in his book that Bret Maverick and Jim Garner were almost the same guy. I can see where he’s coming from.

I think they were both invented by Roy Huggins. Yeah, they were (similar). Those characters were, in a way, sort of tailored to my dad and what felt believable. People say my dad made acting look simple, but actually it’s very complicated to do what he did and make it look simple and easy.

I got a kick out of his description of Rockford and Maverick in that they weren’t necessarily cowards. They were just interested in self-preservation.

Well, one of the things my dad really strived to do was not do projects that had a lot of blood and guts and violence. He would rather play the fool and get beat up rather than have something that is graphically violent.

The best weapons Maverick and Rockford had were their mouths and their wits.

Absolutely. And my dad, in real life, was the wittiest person I have ever known.

His chemistry with Stuart Margolin as Angel Martin in “The Rockford Files” is unbelievable.

Their chemistry off-screen was the same. They were very, very close friends — like brothers. They were very close.

I think your dad was a big fan of the golden rule — treat people the way you want to be treated — and, with that, I’ll bring up that he participated on the historic March on Washington with Martin Luther King Jr.

There’s a video on YouTube you should look at because it’s really historically interesting. When they were deciding to go march with Martin Luther King, they had a meeting at Charlton Heston’s house. It was almost all of the people that went, like Marlon Brando, Tony Curtis, Rita Moreno. ... They were discussing why they were going and what their plan was. It was just really interesting to hear them speak about how they wanted to portray themselves as human beings and not actors and things like that. It was all filmed by Blake Edwards and it’s a really significant piece of history with just how they were organizing it and figuring it all out and what their actual thoughts were amongst themselves.

In addition to standing up for others, your dad stood up for himself and fought back on “Maverick” and “The Rockford Files” to get his due.

He was the first actor ever to sue a major studio and win. That was Warner Bros. With Universal, he knew he had the goods, and he knew they would never have to go to court because they would have to open all their books to every other show. He knew they didn’t want to do that, so he had the means at the time to employ lawyers for close to nine years. But he fought for what was right, and what was right was right.

A lot of actors probably thought about fighting back but chose not to because it might have been career suicide for them.

A lot of people would not have been able to afford to fight it, either, and I talked to several other actors who wanted to sue but couldn’t because they couldn’t afford the attorneys’ fees. He did it for the principle of the thing, which he did a lot.

Going back what you said about your dad not being in things that were overly violent, he wrote in his book that he had passed on Rambo. What would he have been in Rambo?

I have no idea. I don’t know, but he’s just not the Rambo type.

Obviously Sylvester Stallone would have been Rambo. Maybe he would have been in some other role.

I don’t know.

Having binged “The Rockford Files” multiple times, I see some of the same actors pop up as different characters over the run of the series, and I wonder if these guest stars are people your dad really liked and he had a hand in them coming back, or maybe it was just complete coincidence.

I think it’s some (of both). In the olden days, they would just use the same actors and just put them in different characters. Some of these people, yes, absolutely. And then some of them were probably a favorite of the casting director or the other producers or something. I don’t know. But they don’t do that anymore. They used to.

You started the James Garner Animal Rescue Fund in your father’s memory. How is that going?

To be honest, the way I raise money is I sell my dad’s memorabilia. That’s what I did last year. I sold my dad’s Cadillac for $100,000 at Barrett-Jackson Auctions, and then I sold a lot of my dad’s memorabilia at Julien’s Auctions of Hollywood. I also sold my dad’s watches through Phillips in New York City. And that’s how I raise money for my charity. I would love to get donations through my PayPal, which is paypal.me/msgigigarner, but people don’t unfortunately have a tendency to give, so I have to figure out ways to raise my own money for my charity, so I sell things and also I’m an artist. I’m a painter, and I’m represented by a gallery in Beverly Hills called ACCA Gallery in Beverly Hills, and a major percentage of what I sell from my paintings goes to charity, as well.

You may have mixed feelings about selling your father’s items, but it’s going to a cause he would appreciate.

Exactly. Although it’s difficult to part with some things, I can’t take them with me, and I don’t have anyone to pass them down to, so I felt like the best solution was to sell the things to his fans and let them enjoy them.

Is there one thing you won’t part with?

I have his chair that he read all of his scripts in, and I did try to sell it at Julien’s, but it didn’t meet the reserve, so I happily took it back. I’m looking at it right now. And the other thing is his wedding band. I have his wedding band.

Do you think you inherited your love of dogs from your dad?

Probably.

Inherited is the wrong word because it’s not in your DNA.

We always had dogs. He got me a dog for my sixth birthday, and I have been in love with dogs my whole life — all animals, but, in particular, dogs.

What’s the best compliment you’ve heard about your dad from someone else?

There are so many. So many. I wouldn’t even know where to start. No one has ever said anything bad about my dad, ever. And I have looked. He wasn’t perfect. I guess I’m kind of prejudiced but he was perfect to me.

At what point in your life did you realize your dad had a different job than other dads and not just every dad is on TV and in the movies?

I’m a late bloomer. It took me a while to figure it out. But my dad was this very tall, dark and handsome man, and, everywhere he went, people just stopped. Even if he wasn’t an actor, he just had a presence and a charisma that people could not ignore, but it took me a while to figure it out.

I’m dumbfounded that he battled stage fright, because it doesn’t seem like he’s someone who would be a candidate for that. You saw this firsthand?

The thing he really did not like was public speaking, but he was so good at it. Again, that’s my dad probably being self-deprecating and making a thing out of nothing. Really, he was a very, very good public speaker.

He got sweet-talked into delivering a commencement address at the University of Oklahoma. He agreed to it eight months in advance and he wrote that it was the worst eight months of his life.

He was trying to figure out what to say. But you know what? It came off perfect.

He wrote that he was moved to tears when they introduced him.

That’s his Oklahoma base right there.

Sometimes children go back to where their parents were raised just to check out the roots. Have you been back to the Norman area much?

I have — not a lot, but I have been there a couple of times. I love Oklahoma. My cousins live there. We were talking (earlier) about the auctions. The OKPOP Museum bought some of my dad’s memorabilia. They bought some of his best pieces and, when that opens in Tulsa, I’ll be coming for that.

It’s interesting that your dad had the foresight to save memorabilia instead of getting rid of it all.

It was kind of a surprise to me, too. I actually found some of his military memorabilia, his Purple Heart and things like that, and I donated it to a museum in Broken Arrow. There’s a military museum there, and they have it. They have some of his military memorabilia and his Purple Heart because I wanted it to go back to Oklahoma.

We’ve spoken about this before, but he was proud of his Oklahoma roots.

So proud. ... He loved OU football. He would go to games when he could.

What’s something you know about your dad that other people may not know, but you want them to know about it?

It’s kind of like that story I told you earlier about (the car). I don’t even know what to call that. There were a million times that he could have told me that car was top-heavy, but he didn’t. And he let that go on for years. I know a lot of things about my dad that no one else knows, but it’s very difficult to put into words because there are so many separate, specific things that he did. I was just laughing about that the other day about how he was non-judgmental. If I liked something — like we would watch the Olympics, you know? I used to go ice skating a lot. I would watch the Olympics and go “I could do that.” He is not over there going “No, you can’t.” I was never told “No, you can’t.”

Did he spoil you?

I will probably admit to that. I consider it blessed and lucky. How about that?

I’m going to guess he may have set some kind of record for making people cry in “The Notebook.”

That’s why I didn’t go see it.

You’ve never seen it?

My dad didn’t want me to see it. ... The "favor" for the premiere was tissue boxes. They had boxes of tissues they handed out at the premiere.

He didn’t want to subject you to something that sad?

Right. When it’s your dad or it’s a family member, you are not telling yourself “It’s just a movie, it’s just a movie.” You get wrapped up in it. It’s probably a good idea that I didn’t see it.

I spoke with Vincent Price’s daughter. He was in all those horror movies and she told me she hated watching her dad’s films because he would melt at the end or something else horrible would happen to him.

I really hate when that happens. Fortunately my dad has never melted.

Is there anything else about your dad that you want to say?

The most important thing for me is to carry on my dad’s legacy somehow. Fortunately we’ve got films and television shows. I do appreciate the people who are still watching “The Rockford Files” and still are big fans. Next year will be, I believe, the 50th anniversary or something of “The Rockford Files” and people are still watching and there’s a cult following, which I really appreciate, because I want to keep his memory alive. I don’t want people to forget about him.