If you’re a Tulsan and a fan of Nick Offerman, you’re in luck: He’s performing Friday, May 19, at the Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino Resort.

About that “fan” thing: The feeling is mutual.

“I’m a big Tulsa fan,” Offerman said during a phone interview in advance of the show.

Background? Offerman said his mother-in-law is from Tulsa, and he has spent a lot of time in Oklahoma City.

“She grew up in Tulsa and moved to Oklahoma City when she met and married Megan’s dad,” Offerman said.

Megan, in case you don’t know, is actor Megan Mullally, who won Emmys for her work in “Will & Grace” and popped up as a guest star in season two of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs.”

“Sterlin Harjo is somebody we admire powerfully,” Offerman said. “I just thought (Mullally) was so funny in that episode she did. We were just as thrilled as everybody else.”

Offerman, via his online site, described himself as a proud husband and dishwasher to the world’s most powerful woman. He and Mullally have been married 20 years — long enough for us to claim him as an adopted Oklahoman?

“I feel a pretty strong familial attraction to Oklahoma, especially the charred meats available there,” he said.

Asked if Mullally has, in any way, made him an Oklahoman, he said she gets him to “clam right up” when she catches him whining.

“That feels like an Oklahoma attitude,” he said.

And then there’s this: “She has taught me to race my horse team and covered wagon to claim land before our neighbors. I was entirely unskilled at that before I met her.”

Offerman is skilled, however, at making people laugh (more on this later), woodworking (ditto) and playing with the alphabet. He is a New York Times bestselling author. His fourth book, published in 2021, is “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside.”

Part of the book sprang from a road trip with Mullally. They bought an Airstream travel trailer (“it was a pandemic move”) so they could travel to Oklahoma and Illinois to visit family during Thanksgiving 2020. He said it was his wife’s idea.

“It was during that first scary year when people didn’t know which end was up and we were all afraid we were going to have to live in a plastic bubble for the rest of our lives,” he said. “We said, ‘We still want to go see our loved ones, so we will just drive ourselves across the country.’ We ended up having an awful lot of fun.”

Imagine being a fellow traveler and discovering the trailer parked next to you is occupied by Karen Walker from “Will & Grace” and Ron Swanson from “Parks & Recreation.” Hey, Marge. Did we miss a turn and wind up in the Twilight Zone?

Offerman, asked if he and Mullally discovered they could — or could not — be folks who live the travel trailer life, said, “I think we could. We really loved it. It’s wonderfully eye-opening, how very little stuff we actually need to have a full and loving life. Once we got back home and looked around at all of our material goods, we were like, ‘Let’s get some groceries and head back out on the road.’”

About Offerman’s ability to make people laugh: That wasn’t always embraced as a positive attribute. Said Offerman, “I remember junior high teachers saying ‘Do you think you’re going to get a job as a smart-ass someday? I don’t believe you can get paid for that.’”

Offerman begged to differ.

“I have gone back and gently retold that story at my junior high,” he said. “I try not to be too spiteful, but I did say you might open your minds a little bit and consider the arts to be a valid pursuit.”

Was there a TV show or a movie or an actor that made him choose his career path?

“I grew up in a cultural vacuum in a small town in Illinois,” Offerman said. “I was never aware that I could actually become a professional entertainer, and the world around me reinforced that. When I said ‘I think I want to be an actor,’ they said, ‘I don’t think you can get there from here.’”

Continuing, Offerman recalled watching, with his father, Harvey Korman and Tim Conway on “The Carol Burnett Show” and Christopher Lloyd as Reverend Jim Ignatowski on “Taxi.” Offerman also said Jackie Gleason springs to mind.

“I can look back and say, ‘OK, I was very inspired by the jackassery on ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ or the strangeness of Reverend Ignatowski or Andy Kaufman on ‘Taxi,’” he said.

“Those, in hindsight, were very formative people for me, because you need your Tony Danzas and your Marilu Henners, but you also need your Danny DeVitos and your weird regular people. I wanted to sign up for that list.”

One of the most laugh-out-loud moments in sitcom history came in a 1979 “Taxi” episode when Reverend Jim needed help passing his driver’s exam.

“Years later, I was in a wedding with Jim Burrows, who directed all the episodes of ‘Will & Grace,’ and we were talking about ‘Taxi,’” Offerman said. “He started as a writer on ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ and ‘Taxi,’ and I repeated that bit (from the driver’s exam episode) — ‘What does a yellow light mean?’ And Jim Burrows said, ‘That’s my bit. I wrote that bit.’ And I said ‘Can I get you another dessert?’”

Offerman has two online sites — one for his show biz self and offermanwoodshop.com for his woodworker self.

“I feel like everybody has some skill,” he said. “I insist that everybody can make something with their hands. You just have to figure out what it is. I was lucky enough to learn at a young age that I could handle tools. I made a lot of my early living in the theater building scenery, and I was able to ride that skill set to pay my rent until I could trick enough people to give me lines of dialogue.”

When Offerman was starting out in L.A., he went to auditions out of desperation.

“You’ve gone to theater school. You have performed in Shakespeare plays. Here you are auditioning against 100 other guys for a hemorrhoids commercial and praying that you can debase yourself to earn this rent money,” he said.

“At some point it was just such a bummer, and I said ‘I could be making a steady wage as a carpenter. The people in town have my headshot. They know where to find me. I’m just going to go earn my carpenter income and maybe down the road ... I can get some acting jobs.’ Just going to these commercial auditions was too depressing.”

Now Offerman’s list of TV and film credits is as long as that road trip he took in the Airstream. His recent performance in the third episode of HBO’s “The Last of Us” was met with acclaim. A headline for a CNN review said the episode staked an early claim as one of the best TV episodes of 2023.

“It was an incredibly lucky script to be handed,” Offerman said. “It just goes to show that there’s no direct line or map to finding success in show business. I have had a very enjoyable grab bag of a career. You never know. The same goes for Megan. We never know what our next job is going to be, if it’s a hilarious comedy on Broadway or a tear-jerking drama film. We are just lucky to be involved in the delivery of that particular kind of medicine.”

Offerman’s River Spirit tour stop will take place a few miles down the Arkansas River from his “new favorite thing” in Tulsa. He called Gathering Place “mind-blowing.”

“I’m grateful when any urban center treats their citizenry like that and gives them a spot to sit and look at trees,” he said.

Offerman’s show will include songs that have been generating audience laughter. He wrote the songs.

“I pick things about myself and my neighbors and make fun of them,” he said. “For example, there’s a song called ‘I’m No Scientist,’ which makes fun of our habit of ignoring science because it is not convenient. My closing number is called ‘Us Dips—-s Have Got to Stick Together.’ It’s basically about what funny monkeys we all are, and then ultimately it suggests that we still have good manners and try to take care of our neighbors rather than hate on each other as much as we do.”