Actors from the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" gathered in Oklahoma this weekend for a screening attended by members of the Osage Nation.

The screening occurred at AMC theater at 41st Street and Yale Avenue. The screening was exclusive for members of the tribe.

The shot-in-Oklahoma movie will be released to theaters and on Apple TV in October.

A Scene story later this week will include responses from Osage people who saw the movie for the first time during the Oklahoma screening.

A second trailer was released last week for the shot-in-Oklahoma film “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

A Martin Scorsese film starring Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on David Grann’s bestselling book about the serial murders of the oil-wealthy Osage in 1920s Oklahoma.

A teaser trailer was previously released.

The new, full-length trailer begins with De Niro’s character, William Hale, engaging in conversation with DiCaprio’s character, Ernest Burkhart.

Hale: “The Osage, they have the worst land possible. But they outsmarted everybody. The land had oil on it. Black gold. Money flows freely here now.”

Burkhart: “I do love that money, sir.”

Hale: “This wealth should come to us. Their time is over.”

The trailer lasts almost two and a half minutes and includes a clip of Jesse Plemons’ character, Tom White, introducing himself to DiCaprio’s character.

White: “I was sent down from Washington, D.C., to see about these murders.”

Burkhart: “See what about ‘em?”

White: “See who is doing it?”