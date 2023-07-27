'Reservation Dogs' goodbye

"Reservation Dogs" co-creator Sterlin Harjo announced last month the third season of the show would be the last. Here's his statement:

Aho young and old warriors! Here it is: The coming third season of “Reservation Dogs” will be the final season of “Reservation Dogs.”

That’s a difficult line to write and a more difficult decision to make. However, it’s the correct decision creatively for the show. I always knew what the end of this story would be. I just didn’t know when it would arrive. As we continued to break stories and write scripts this season, it became clear to the producers, Taika (Waititi) and me that the season three finale is the perfect series finale.

When we came up with the idea for “Reservation Dogs,” I didn’t think the show would ever get made, but thankfully it did.

The first and most basic idea for us as Native people was to show the world that Native humor and Natives are funny. Almost all television and film depictions about Native people are mostly inaccurate. And most of them have been untruthful. It has been a gift to us to show the world a different perspective of Indigenous people and our culture.

Most important of all, it has been a dream to collaborate and make a show that is entirely written by, directed by and stars Native people. These are our stories and they represent our people. We know it’s an enormous responsibility and we never took that lightly.

It has been an incredible experience to have the show embraced so lovingly by the audience and TV critics. We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from Garrett Basch, as well as John Landgraf, Nick Grad, Kate Lambert and everyone at FX and Hulu. Our experience with them has been exceptional and we’re excited to develop new shows with them once things get up and moving again.

There are so many people to thank — our amazing writers, directors and crew, and all of the people of Okmulgee, Tulsa and the people of Muscogee Nation.

As four our beautiful cast, especially Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor, you are the Rez Dogs and this show wouldn’t have been the same without you.

“Reservation Dogs” has been a privilege. Although it’s the end of this story, it’s likely you will see Elora Danan, Bear Smallhill, Willie Jack, Cheese Williams and other characters in the Rez Dogs universe show up in other stories to come.

Until then, Mvto.

FX released this statement about the farewell season of “Reservation Dogs:”

People throw around the words historic and groundbreaking far too often and without merit: “Reservation Dogs” is worthy of those superlatives. Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi created one of the most important TV shows ever made. They gave the world a wholly unique, original and honest portrayal of Native people — one that has never before been seen in television or film.

It’s difficult to say goodbye to these indelible characters and to an award-winning series that The Hollywood Reporter, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Variety and Vulture named The Best Show of 2022. That said, we support Sterlin and Taika’s decision to end the series in a way that will cement its legacy.

We, along with our partners at Hulu, are forever grateful to the producers, writers, directors, cast, crew and the Native land and communities in eastern Oklahoma who collaborated to make this masterpiece. While we’re sad to see the show come to an end, we’re excited for Sterlin, Taika and Garrett Basch to continue to tell stories for FX. And Rez Dogs fans, we hope you share our excitement and anticipation for the coming season.