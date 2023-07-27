It’s time to bring it all home — “all” being the “Reservation Dogs” saga and the four Rez Dog kids who are stranded in California.
“Reservation Dogs” co-creator Sterlin Harjo announced June 29 that the third season of the shot-in-Oklahoma series would be the last.
The farewell journey begins Wednesday, Aug. 2, when the first two episodes of season three debut exclusively on FX on Hulu.
The first two seasons of “Reservation Dogs” were accompanied by red carpet premieres in Tulsa — at Circle Cinema in 2021 and at River Spirit Casino in 2022.
Ideally, the season three premiere of the groundbreaking and critically acclaimed series would be accompanied by a victory lap of publicity-generating endeavors, but the SAG-AFTRA strike paused red carpet-type events and promotion of TV/film projects. Maybe something can be scheduled post-strike, if there is a resolution before the series ends?
Regardless, here’s some good news if you want to know what to expect in season three: The first four episodes of the new season have been made available for review purposes. Keep reading for a hint of what lies ahead.
If you are new to the “Reservation Dogs” story, it centers on four Indigenous youths from the fictional Oklahoma town of Okern. Okmulgee is a primary filming site, but other locations pop up in what certainly has to be the most Oklahoma series ever, both in geography and spirit. Pryor and Claremore were among filming locations in season three. Keep an eye out for Tulsa landmarks in the first episode of the new season.
The Rez Dogs youths are Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs), Cheese (Lane Factor) and Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis). After losing their friend Daniel (Dalton Cramer) to suicide, they scheme to raise enough money to flee the modern-day reservation and — do it for Daniel — go to California.
"At the end of season two, we found that all of the Rez Dogs have made it to California and we’ve kind of achieved the big goal that was set out sort of from quite a while back," Danis Goulet, who directed season three's introductory episode, said.
"So I feel like episode one is just bringing us back into the world and really asking the question ‘What’s next for them?’ You know, once you sort of have gone through this big cathartic moment, then what? And all of these young people that have yet to define their lives, all of them are on their own journeys and I think this is really about them answering that question for each of themselves."
The final episode of season two also was a cliffhanger of sorts. The Rez Dogs' transportation was stolen, so how the heck are they going to return to the 918?
Seasons one and two featured episodes that (A) followed the fab four, (B) spotlighted an individual member of the group or (C) showcased other members of the Okern community, including the aunties and tribal officer Big.
The first and fourth episodes of season three feature the ensemble, but the second and third episodes focus on a Bear solo adventure.
In addition to crossing paths with two recurring and fan-favorite supernatural characters from “Reservation Dogs” lore — “Spirit” William Knifeman (Dallas Goldtooth) and Deer Lady (Kaniehtiio Horn) — Bear encounters an interesting stranger played by Graham Greene, who earned an Academy Award nomination for his work in the 1990 film “Dancing With Wolves."
The third episode, titled “Deer Lady,” delves into the character’s tragic origins through a series of flashbacks. The episode provides a reminder that, although “Reservation Dogs” was initially branded a comedy, the series can’t be shackled by one label. The show has, so far, been funny, heartbreaking and hopeful. Add “jarring” and “powerful” to the list with the pending Deer Lady episode. Viewer discretion is advised because the episode contains images of abduction and abuse.
The first arc of the new season wraps up with the fourth episode. Reunited with Bear, the Rez Dogs face punishment for running away from home. Jackie (Elva Guerra), the rival gang member who gravitated to the Rez Dogs during the course of the series, shares in their fun-ishment.
Viewers will get a taste of what some of the Rez Dogs may want to do with their lives. Cheese, especially, will see the future more clearly than ever before. The five of them — the Rez Dogs and Jackie — walk away at the conclusion of the episode with background music playing (clue: the song is from an Oklahoma music artist). That could have been a series-closer, if the show’s creative team wanted the story to end that way.
But there are more chapters on the way — and additional branches that can be explored after that? There are 10 episodes in the farewell season, but when Harjo announced the third season of “Reservation Dogs” would be the final season, his Instagram post included this appetizer: “Although it’s the end of this story, it’s likely you will see Elora Danan, Bear Smallhill, Willie Jack, Cheese Williams and other characters in the Rez Dogs universe show up in other stories to come.”
“Reservation Dogs,” which features an all-Indigenous cast and creative team, has been lauded for its authentic and unprecedented portrayal of Native Americans.
Writers from the New York Times, Rolling Stone and Variety listed “Reservation Dogs” among the best television shows of 2022. The New York Times story said the series was “by far the best thing on TV” in 2022.
“In its second season, this series from Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi became weirder, funnier and more heartbreaking, as its Indigenous teens tried to grapple with loss and hang on to hope — or, if necessary, steal it,” said James Poniewozik of the New York Times.
“Reservation Dogs” was ranked No. 1 among the top 20 shows of 2022 by Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall and No. 1 among the year’s top 10 shows by Variety’s Caroline Framke.
Goulet, who directed a season two episode and two of the first three episodes of the farewell season, said she is "so sad" to see "Reservation Dogs" go.
Continuing, she said, "I’m so happy for everything that the show has done. I’m so proud to have been a part of it. It’s been so groundbreaking and so incredible. And, yeah, I know that everyone feels the same as I do and wish there could be more, but I’m also really glad the team gets to end on their own terms and sort of in a way that they feel serves the storytelling."