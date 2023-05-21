The acclaimed documentary film “Greenwood Ave Project” is launching a national tour to commemorate the 102-year reminder of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The tour will include local screenings beginning May 26 and continuing through June 1 at Circle Cinema.

The documentary highlights the Tulsa community and efforts to rebuild after the massacre destroyed homes and Black-owned businesses.

A news release about the tour said the film’s theme -- from the people, for the people -- acknowledges the goal of filmmaker Terry Baccus and executive producer Karen Reese in showing the aftermath of the massacre in such a realistic way that will bring visceral, yet vulnerable, emotion in the audience.

“Our project is valuable because it tells the stories of people from the Greenwood community after the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, revealing all the layers of the effects birthed from this horrific event,” Reese said in the release.

“We will achieve telling the story of the history of Greenwood to thousands of people that never knew about the Massacre at all while also educating everyone on the aftermath of what has been going on after the rebuilding of Greenwood in 1925.”

For details go to greenwoodaveproject.com.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.