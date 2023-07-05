Circle Cinema’s 95th anniversary festivities will include the 2023 Circle Cinema Film Festival and new Walk of Fame honorees.
The Mayo Hotel-presented festival will take place Thursday, July 13 through Sunday, July 16 and will feature the best new movies, art and music made in or by Oklahomans, according to a news release.
Tickets and information on the festival films are available at CircleCinema.org/CCFF. A highlight will be a free 95th birthday celebration noon Saturday, July 15. Inductees from the 2023 Oklahoma Walk of Fame class will be in attendance, including filmmakers Crystal Kayiza, John Swab, Kyle Bell and Mickey Reece, The celebration will include free birthday cake and announcements about Circle Cinema’s future.
“This year’s festival is a culmination of everything Circle has worked for,” Chuck Foxen, Circle Cinema’s deputy director and programmer, said. “We think this lineup truly speaks to Circle’s vision as a space where everyone can come together and bond through the magic of movies.”
A complete list of festival films has been announced.
“We’re so excited for everyone to see this year’s films,” Kerry Wiens, Circle Cinema Film Festival volunteer coordinator, said, indicating there were a record number of films submitted for consideration.
“Every film has a connection to Oklahoma, and there will be more opportunities than ever for guests to talk with the filmmakers and learn about the creative process
Two films scheduled to screen on the last day of the festival will be awarded Best Circle Cinema Film Festival features, the documentary “(We Will Speak)” and narrative “Bug Man.”
Other festival highlights include: “Oklahoma Breakdown: The Mike Hosty Story” with a Q&A and live performance by Mike Hosty. “Oklahoma Underground” with director Brea Mullen’s Q&A plus a “Miami in Tulsa” reception featuring art from the film. Filmmakers and reporters featured in “Bad Press” will talk about the fight for freedom of press with KOSU and Tulsa Artist Fellowship as part of the Native Spotlight Series sponsored by the Flint Family Foundation. The popular “Student Shorts” and “Okie Shorts” programs will return, presenting new shorts from student and professional Oklahoma filmmakers.
2023 Circle Cinema Film Festival schedule
Thursday, July 13
7:30 p.m.: Exclusive kick-off party for VIPs and all-access pass holders with a screening of “Enlighten” by Tulsan Keith “Sneak” Daniels.
Friday, July 14
5:15 p.m.: “Cheese Sisters” comedy, 30 minutes
Connie Franklin (director), Roger Cude (producer) and Jack Copeland (editor) Q&A.
6:30 p.m.: “Oklahoma Breakdown: The Mike Hosty Story,” documentary, 92 minutes
Mike Hosty and director Christopher Fitzpatrick Q&A moderated by Ryan Allen (OKPOP), plus Hosty performs at Rush Fest in Kendall Whittier after the film.
9 p.m.: “Model House,” thriller, 85 minutes
Director Derek Pike Q&A via Zoom, plus animated short by Tulsan Joe Cappa before feature.
Saturday, July 15
10 a.m.: Free kids hour with locally-made Indigenous short films suitable for all ages.
11 a.m.: Free Crystal Kayiza short films and conversation
See three award-winning shorts followed by a discussion moderated by research professional Autumn Brown.
11:30 a.m.: Exploring Feminism in Horror
Tickets $5 for horror film screening followed by discussion with Julia Holeman, host of Sisters of Cinema Film Club.
12 p,m.: Free Circle Cinema 95th birthday celebration
2 p.m,: “Bad Press,” documentary, 98 minutes.
Catered reception before film at 1 p.m. Q&A with Becca Landsberry-Baker (director), Angel Ellis (reporter featured in the film) and Shannon Shaw Duty (Osage News editor) moderated by Allison Herrera (KOSU Indigenous Affairs reporter).
2:30 p.m.: “Riding Legacy: An Oklahoma Black Cowboy Story” documentary, 60 minutes.
Nicole Jocleen (producer), Kian Taylor (co-director), and James Ridley (co-director) Q&A moderated by Autumn Brown.
2:30 p.m.: Student Shorts, part 1
A list of shorts featured will be available online, with many of the filmmakers in attendance
2:30 p.m.: “Psychopath,” documentary, 83 minutes
Filmmakers Manny Marquez and Suzette Marquez Q&A plus animated short by Tulsan Joe Cappa before feature.
5 p.m. “Fancy Dance,” 90 minutes
Dylan Brodie (co-producer) and Charles Elmore (camera operator) Q&A moderated by Brit Hensel.
5:30 p.m. “Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection,” documentary, 90 minutes
Randy Schmidt (writer & producer) Q&A moderated by Magic City Books’ Jeff Martin. Reception and book signing with Schmidt before feature at 4:30 p.m. Encore screening with Q&A 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16.
7:30 p.m.: “Oklahoma Underground,” documentary, 30 minutes
Director Brea Mullen Q&A moderated by Bianca Caampued (Tulsa Creative Engine) and “Miami in Tulsa” party after with live DJ and art from the film.
8 p.m.: Okie Shorts part 1
A list of shorts featured will be available online, with many of the filmmakers in attendance
9 p.m.: “Hell Hath No Fury,” comedy, 70 minutes
Zachary Burns (director), Jacob Burns (writer) and Leah Philpott (lead actor) Q&A moderated by Yousef Kazemi (Oklahoma Film + Music Office).
Sunday, July 16
11 a.m.: Student Shorts part 2
A list of shorts featured will be available online, with many of the filmmakers in attendance
12 p.m.: Exploring Feminism in Horror
Tickets $5 for a horror film screening followed by a discussion with Kris Rose, author of “Mentally Unbalanced and Violent: The Hagsploitation Film.”
1:30 p.m.: Okie Shorts part 2
A list of shorts featured will be available online, with many of the filmmakers in attendance.
2 p.m.: “Oklahoma!” stage play, 150 minutes
Special presentation recorded from 1998 London staging starring Hugh Jackman.
4 p.m.: Tulsa! Workshop
Free workshop and discussion with the creative team behind a new musical “Tulsa!”
4 p.m.: “(We Will Speak),” documentary, 98 minutes
Winner of Circle Cinema Film Festival Best Documentary Feature, with filmmaker Q&A to be announced.
5:30 p.m.: “Barroom Heroes,” documentary, 70 minutes.
Premiere screening with remembrance for Daniel Davis Aston, who was killed in Club Q shooting. Daniel was from Broken Arrow and worked at Elote, the restaurant featured in the film. Q&A with Libby Billings (Elote owner), Logan Walcher (director and luchador), Ray Martinez (wrestling booker and luchador), Kellan Parker (luchador) and Pat Foster (luchador) moderated by Tim Landes (Tulsa People).
7 p.m.: “Bug Man,” drama, 88 minutes.
Winner of Circle Cinema Film Festival Best Narrative Feature. Clayton Tramel (director) and Alex Sanchez (actor) Q&A moderated by Jimmie Tramel (Tulsa World).
The Circle Cinema Film Festival is sponsored by Black Optical, WeStreet Credit Union, Cherokee Nation Film Office, Aberson’s, Oklahoma Film + Music Office, McNellie’s Group, Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts, and Culture, Spexton Fine Jewelry, O’Fallon Properties, Tulsa Remote, and Nevaqaya Fine Arts.