Circle Cinema Walk of Fame quiz

As part of Circle Cinema’s 95th anniversary celebration, a three-question quiz regarding Circle Cinema Walk of Fame honorees will publish each Sunday in July.

The questions are courtesy of Michael Wright.

Take responses to the questions to Circle Cinema or a pop-up shop at Mother Road Market. In honor of Circle Cinema’s 95th anniversary, those who provide correct responses will be entered into a weekly drawing to receive a prize of $95 (combined value) of concessions and movie tickets.

This week’s quiz:

Mary Kay Place was born in Tulsa. She graduated from Nathan Hale High School and the University of Tulsa, where her father was an art professor. Her best known roles were in the TV series “Big Love” and the film “Being John Malkovich.”

1, Place won a Primetime Emmy award for the character of Loretta Haggers. In which 1970s comedy series does this character appear?

A. Hee Haw

B. Three’s Company

C. Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman

D. CPO Sharkey

2, Place made a successful studio album as Loretta for MGM. Which song from that album was a top 10 country music hit?

A. The M*A*S*H theme

B. “Something to Brag About”

C. “Baby Boy”

D. “If Communism Comes Knocking on Your Door, Don’t Answer It.”

3, In a film, Place played the role of Meg Jones, a former lawyer who has given up on the law and become a real estate broker. What is the name of this film about former 60s political activists having a reunion?

A. The Big Chill

B. Return of the Secaucus Seven

C. The Strawberry Statement

D. Medium Cool