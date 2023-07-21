Meg Gould never planned on living in Oklahoma. The born-and-raised Texan moved to Tulsa in January to become the executive director of Tulsa’s Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture after seeing momentum in Tulsa’s film industry.

Gould has been working in the film industry for around 30 years, first moving to Los Angeles to work on major productions such as “Godzilla” and the Academy Awards. She eventually returned to her home state to work on the “Walker, Texas Ranger” series and decided to stay there.

Since then, she has served on Dallas’ Film Commission and worked for VisitDallas for over six years. Gould said her love of the film and tourism industries drew her to Oklahoma.

We sat down with her to talk about some of her favorite aspects of Tulsa and catch up on the state of northeast Oklahoma’s film and music industries.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Tulsa World: So, you’ve been in Tulsa for around seven months now. What are some of the unexpected things you’ve learned about the city?

Meg Gould: Honestly, the music scene. I knew they had great music here, but I didn’t know the diversity of the music scene. From punk rock to rap to country to bluegrass, folk… I mean, it’s all here. Also, how many locations and looks that Tulsa has. You can go in one direction and have a totally different look from going another direction. We have water and lakes, rivers, mountains, hills, prairies, everything in our area that I know that people are looking for.

TW: You mention the music scene as being a surprise for you. Do you have any favorite local artists as well as touring acts you want to see visit the city?

Gould: Wilderado is a great one. We took them down to South by Southwest (Music Festival) to be a part of the Tulsa house that we did, and their fanbase is crazy. We had a huge line out the door and down the street for people to come and see them. They’re doing very well, but I really want to see them succeed. On a national level, one of my favorite bands is U2, so I’d love to see them anywhere, and for that to be in Tulsa would be a dream.

TW: Your office covers both the music and film industries in Tulsa. What’s needed to help the film industry thrive similarly to the music industry in Tulsa?

Gould: We’re trying to foster that (industry) right now. In talking with a lot of people, we’re lacking a little bit in the workforce for the film industry. We are talking with several people, including Tulsa Tech and the University of Tulsa, trying to get that education at the college level. We’re going to start bringing in other programs that can help professionals get into the industry, as well. Everything else is here. We just need a soundstage, and we’re talking to people about an incentive. The main thing that we need to concentrate on is the workforce.

TW: You’ve mentioned workforce as an essential aspect of Oklahoma’s film industry. How are the strikes impacting Oklahoma now that SAG-AFTRA has joined WGA’s efforts?

Gould: The writers' strike has already affected production in Oklahoma. I know several productions that were looking at going and now stopped. Since Oklahoma is a right-to-work state and there’s non-WGA writers, some smaller productions are going. Reality (TV), commercials and docu-dramas are keeping some crews busy. As far as the Screen Actors Guild striking, that’s going to affect more people worldwide, and it will definitely impact almost every production going on right now. I think both strikes are justified, and it’s time to address the issues that they’re looking at as far as AI. I mean, it's unbelievable what AI can control. If we let one get away with it, then they're going to start creeping into other industries, so it's something that definitely needs to be on the table right now.

TW: On your website there’s a film directory. Can you tell us more about that and how people can get involved?

Gould: We encourage anybody that works in the industry or support service to list in there. We also have a location gallery, so we’re always looking for film-friendly locations. We have the musician side and support services side, which is anything that a production would need in order to film. For our crew side, we ask they have one paid credit in whatever category they’re listing. If not, they can be an apprentice.