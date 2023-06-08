The new documentary “Lakota Nation vs. United States” can be seen for free Thursday, June 29 at Circle Cinema before it is released to theaters in July.

The free community screening, presented by XTR and IFC Films, Tulsa Artist Fellowship and NOFORM, begins at 5:30 p.m. with a catered reception. The movie will follow at 7 p.m. Special guests, including filmmakers, cast members and local activists, will be in attendance for a post-film Q&A. A full list of guests will be available soon at circlecinema.org.

Free tickets are available at eventbrite.com. Ticket RSVPs are mandatory as seating is limited.

Here’s a description of the film: It is the most sacred place on earth, the birthplace of the Lakota that has shaped thought, identity and philosophy for the Očéti Šakówiŋ since time immemorial — the life-giving land known as the Black Hills. Yet with the arrival of the first Europeans in 1492, the sacred land has been the site of conflict between the people it has nurtured and the settler state seeking to exploit and redefine it in its own image. This powerful new documentary is a searing testament to the strength of the Oyate and a visually stunning rejoinder to the distorted image of a people long-shaped by Hollywood. “Lakota Nation vs. United States” is a lyrical and provocative testament to a land and a people who have survived removal, exploitation and genocide — and whose best days are yet to come.

“Lakota Nation vs. United States is one of the most important stories of our time because it is not only the story of the Lakota, Dakota, and Nakota — it is the story of all Indigenous peoples across the globe who are fighting to protect their sacred lands for the benefit of future generations,” Amber Morning Star Byars, impact producer at XTR, said in a news release.

“Tulsa, located in the heart of Indian Territory, is the perfect place to screen this film given its history of black and brown resistance and resilience. XTR is grateful to Circle Cinema, Tulsa Artist Fellowship, NOFORM and the Flint Foundation for helping us bring this very impactful film to the Tulsa community.”

The screening is part of Circle Cinema’s Native Spotlight Series sponsored by the Flint Family Foundation.

“The Native Spotlight Series showcases the diverse variety of the Native American and Indigenous experience through film,” Chuck Foxen, Circle Cinema’s deputy director and programmer, said. “We’re thankful to our partners at the Flint Family Foundation, XTR, Tulsa Artist Fellowship and NOFORM for providing an opportunity for Tulsa to see this incredibly relevant film for free.”