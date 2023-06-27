Former Tulsa police officer Sean "Sticks" Larkin, who gained notoriety during his tenure on the series "Live PD," will be the host of a new reality crime series, "Crime Cam 24/7," which will debut at 5 p.m. Friday, July 7 on the streaming service FOX Nation.

The 12-episode series will make use of surveillance footage from around the country to show how cameras can help catch criminals and put them behind bars. Larkin will serve as narrator, providing background on the crimes recounted in each episode, as well as updates on the victims and those prosecuted.

"Crime Cam 24/7" is temporarily replacing the series "Cops," which is set to return for a new season this fall.

Jason Klarman, president of FOX Nation, said in a press release, “After green-lighting the iconic series 'Cops' in 2021, we saw how engaged our subscribers are in the realm of true crime, and we are thrilled to offer new content from this genre to meet the strong demand. As a former member of law enforcement, 'Sticks' is the perfect voice to bring this show to life.”.

“I’m excited to partner with FOX Nation to continue my passion of sharing stories of law and order," Larkin said in the press release. "Surveillance footage captures the essence of crimes, and I’m looking forward to demonstrating how this tool has helped in solving cases across the country.”

Larkin spent nearly three decades as an officer with the Tulsa Police Department, earning the rank of lieutenant. Larkin worked in various assignments including patrol, narcotics, gangs and retired as the supervisor of the Crime Gun Unit. He is the current co-host and analyst for "On Patrol Live" and previously hosted "PD Cam" on A&E.

FOX Nation is a members-only subscription service offering conservative opinion programming, lifestyle, and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series.