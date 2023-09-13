Former University of Oklahoma and NFL running back Adrian Peterson will put his feet to work again when he is among competitors in the 32nd season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”
Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, “Dancing with the Stars” returns to ABC with an expanded season premiere Tuesday, Sept. 26 and will continue to air Tuesdays thereafter. The season will simulcast live on Disney+ and be available next day on Hulu.
Also among season 32 participants is Barry Williams from the classic sitcom “The Brady Bunch.” Williams is married to Tulsa’s Tina Mahina Williams.
Britt Stewart will be Adrian Peterson's dance partner on "Dancing with the Stars." ABC/Andrew Eccles
Jimmie Tramel
The season 32 celebrities and professional dancers are as follows (in alphabetical order):
•Supermodel Tyson Beckford with partner Jenna Johnson
•Marvel star Xochitl Gomez with partner Val Chmerkovskiy
•TV and film star Alyson Hannigan with partner Sasha Farber
•Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey with partner Rylee Arnold
•From “The Bachelorette,” Charity Lawson with partner Artem Chigvintsev
•From “Vanderpump Rules,” Ariana Madix with partner Pasha Pashkov
•Grammy-winning singer Jason Mraz with partner Daniella Karagach
•Adrian Peterson with partner Britt Stewart
•Singer and social media star Lele Pons with partner Brandon Armstrong
•Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino with partner Gleb Savchenko
•Actress Jamie Lynn Spears with partner Alan Bersten
•Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky with partner Emma Slater
•Comedian and actor Matt Walsh with partner Koko Iwasaki
•From “The Brady Bunch,” actor Barry Williams with partner Peta Murgatroyd
The pairs will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.
Adrian Peterson ends season as fifth on NFL's all-time rushing list: Take a look back at his career, from high school to OU to the NFL
Adrian Peterson
Palestine running back Adrian Peterson answers questions during a press conference following his signing a letter-of-intent to play college football at the University of Oklahoma on Wednesday Feb. 4, 2004 at Palestine High School in Palestine, Texas. CHRISTINA CUTLER/AP Photo/Palestine Herald-Press
Adrian Peterson
Palestine's Adrian Peterson rushes against White Oak on Sept. 26, 2003, in Palestine, Texas. While Peterson is wrapping up his second straight 2,000-yard rushing season, his father sits in an East Texas prison. And he still wonders what things would be like had his 8-year-old brother not been killed after being hit by a car as the boys rode bikes a decade ago. CHRISTINA CUTLER/AP Photo/Palestine Herald-Press
Adrian Peterson
Adrian Peterson of Palestine, Texas, poses for a photo with 9-month-old Landon Estes, the son of one of his coaches, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2003, during the football team's picture day in Palestine, Texas. D.J. PETERS/Tyler Morning Telegraph/AP Photo
Adrian Peterson
Adrian Peterson stands in the locker room at Palestine High School Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2004, in Palestine, Texas. He orally committed to Oklahoma in January 2004. TOM WORNER/AP Photo/Tyler Morning Telegraph
Adrian Peterson
Palestine football player Adrian Peterson and Plano's Richard Crawford raced side-by-side in the Boys 100 Meter Dash at the Texas Relays Saturday in Austin. Crawford finished 4th with a time of 10:75 while Peterson finished 3rd. TOM FOX/Dallas Morning News photo from April 2004
Adrian Peterson
Adrian Peterson signs a helmet during the OU football media day in Norman on Aug 9, 2004. Tulsa World File
Adrian Peterson
OU running back Adrian Peterson tries to break the tackle attmept by Bowling Green's Keon Newson at Owen Field in Norman, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2004. It was Peterson's first collegiate game. Tulsa World File
Adrian Peterson
OU's Adrian Peterson (28) runs the ball against Oregon during their football game at Memorial Stadium in 2004. Tulsa World File
Adrian Peterson
OU's Adrian Peterson (28) runs away from Texas Tech's Vincent Meeks (1) during their football game at Memorial Stadium in 2004. Tulsa World File
Adrian Peterson
OU running back Adrian Peterson breaks the tackle attempts of Texas defenders Cedric Griffin (8) and Aaron Harris at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2004. Peterson rushed for 225 yards. OU defeated Texas, 12-0. Tulsa World File
Adrian Peterson
OU running back Adrian Peterson cuts a path through the OSU defense in the fourth quarter in Stillwater, OK, Oct. 30, 2004. Tulsa World File
Adrian Peterson
OU running back Adrian Peterson goes airborne over the end zone to score in the second quarter against Texas A&M at College Station, TX, Nov. 6, 2004. Tulsa World File
Adrian Peterson
Oklahoma's Adrian Peterson fets through a hole in the Baylor defense during the Sooners 35-0 win over the Bears in Waco, Tx., on Nov. 20, 2004. Baylor's Colin Allred (face down) and Geoff Nelson pursue. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
Adrian Peterson
OU's Adrian Peterson shows off his tattoo at Pro Player Stadium during media day for the Orange Bowl. Tulsa World File photo
Adrian Peterson
Adrian Peterson featured on the cover of ESPN The Magazine in February 2005.
Adrian Peterson
Oklahoma's Adrian Peterson (28) out runs the OSU defense in route to a 71 yard touchdown run during OU's 42-14 victory over OSU during Bedlam action on Saturday November 26, 2005 at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World
Adrian Peterson
OU's Adrian Peterson is given a tour of the USS Nimitz by Randy Womack from Gary , OK, Dec. 27, 3005 in San Diego, CA. The two exchanged hats as souvenirs. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
Adrian Peterson
OU's Adrian Peterson (28) running in San Diego, CA at the Holiday Bowl, Dec. 29, 2005. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
Adrian Peterson
Tulsa's Nick Graham (left) tries to push Oklahoma's Adrian Peterson during their game in Norman on Sept. 10, 2005. The Sooners beat the Golden Hurricane 30-15. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
Adrian Peterson
Oklahoma's Adrian Peterson (28) dives into the end zone early in the first quarter to give OU an early 7-0 lead as OU wins 34-21 on Saturday October 29, 2005 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Tulsa World File
Adrian Peterson
OU head coach Bob Stoops congradulates Adrian Peterson (28) after a touchdown against OSU during the Bedlam football game at Owen Field in 2005 Tulsa World File
Adrian Peterson
OU's Adrian Peterson (28) running in San Diego, CA at the Holiday Bowl, Dec. 29, 2005. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
Adrian Peterson
Adrian Peterson runs the ball during the Red/White game Saturday April 8, 2006. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Adrian Peterson
OU's Adrian Peterson holds a photograph of himself playing football in high school in 2006. Tulsa World File
Adrian Peterson
OU's Adrian Peterson (28) diving for a touchdown against Washington in Norman, OK, Sept. 9, 2006. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
Adrian Peterson
OU's Adrian Peterson (28) runs over Middle Tennessee's Damon Nickson (5) and Jonathan Harris (8) in Norman, OK, Sept. 23, 2006. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
Adrian Peterson
OU RB Adrian Peterson lands after his dive into the end zone past Iowa State's Chris Brown that resulted in not only a touchdown, but a season ending collar bone break in the 4th quarter of their game in Norman, OK, Oct. 14, 2006. Tulsa World File
Adrian Peterson
OU's Larry Birdine (92) and Adrian Peterson hold the trophy during NCAA Big XII Championship football action at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri between the Oklahoma Sooners vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers on December 2, 2006. JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World
Adrian Peterson
OU's Adrian Peterson(28) runs the ball against Boise State during their football game in the Fiesta Bowl. It was Adrian's final collegiate game. Tulsa World File
Adrian Peterson
Here is a shot of the SI cover featuring Adrian Peterson appeared on the April 30, 2007 issue. Courtesy
Adrian Peterson
Oklahoma running back Adrian Peterson answers questions at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 23, 2007. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Adrian Peterson
Oklahoma running back Adrian Peterson, left, and Michigan cornerback Leon Hall, run a short sprint during football drills for a photo shoot in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, March 21, 2007. The players earned their first football-related paychecks a month before the draft. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Adrian Peterson
Oklahoma running back Adrian Peterson responds to questions during an interview for NFL Draft prospects Thursday, April 26, 2007 in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Adrian Peterson
Adrian Peterson, a running back from Oklahoma, smiles while holding a jersey after being selected seventh overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the NFL Draft Saturday, April 28, 2007 at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
Adrian Peterson
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson against the Chicago Bears in an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 17, 2007, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)
Adrian Peterson
Minnesota Vikings' Adrian Peterson answers a question at the 2007 Diet Pepsi Rookie of the Year news conference Thursday, Jan. 31, 2008, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Adrian Peterson
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28), of the NFC team, points as he is given the MVP trophy after the Pro Bowl football game in Honolulu, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2008. The NFC defeated the AFC 42-30 (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
Adrian Peterson
NFL athlete Adrian Peterson poses with award for breakthrough athlete in the press room at the ESPYs Awards on Wednesday, July 16, 2008 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Adrian Peterson
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) jumps for extra yards as Arizona Cardinals' Antrel Rolle trips him up during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008 in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Adrian Peterson
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson who won the FedEx Ground award is seen o a video monitor after winning the FedEx Ground award at a news conference for NFL football Super Bowl XLIII Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2009, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Adrian Peterson
Adrian Peterson talks with campers at his football camp in Norman, Okla. on Thursday, June 25, 2009. STEVE SISNEY/The Oklahoman
Adrian Peterson
Adrian Peterson Rules the Fantasy World: Cover Athlete for ESPN The Magazine's Fantasy Preview Issue in July 2009. Courtesy
Adrian Peterson
Adrian Peterson on the cover of ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue in October 2009. Business Wire photo
Adrian Peterson
Nike Pro Combat is featured in "Alter Ego", a 2009 television commercial featuring Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson. Courtesy/Business Wire
Adrian Peterson
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre, right, hands off to Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Oct. 5, 2009, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid )
Adrian Peterson
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, left, crosses into the end zone on a five-yard touchdown run as St. Louis Rams safety Oshiomogho Atogwe defends during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Adrian Peterson
American NFL football star Adrian Peterson, left, from the Minnesota Vikings, and Mark Clayton, center right, from Baltimore Ravens, interact with school children from Mzamomhle Primary School in the township of Philippi on the outskirts of Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, March 25, 2010. Four American NFL players are on a four day visit to the Western Cape to promote football. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam)
Adrian Peterson
Adrian Peterson high fives campers after a scrimmage at the Adrian Peterson Football Camp on the University of Oklahoma campus in Norman, Okla. Friday, June 25, 2010. MIRANDA GRUBBS/The Oklahoman
Adrian Peterson
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) hands a ball to a fan after scoring a touchdown on a 43-yard run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2010, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 38-14. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)
Adrian Peterson
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) looks for running room during the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions NFL football game on Sunday, September 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Andy Blenkush)
Adrian Peterson
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown early in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010. (AP/Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Adrian Peterson
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) looks up during a tribute for the tenth anniversary of Sept. 11 during before their NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Adrian Peterson
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) scores on a 4-yard run against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2011. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Adrian Peterson
Minnesota Vikings' Adrian Peterson runs for a touchdown in front of Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams (38) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 14, 2011, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Adrian Peterson
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, left, leaves a Houston courtroom with his attorney Rusty Hardin, Friday, July 13, 2012, in Houston. Peterson had a hearing set for August on charges of resisting arrest. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
Adrian Peterson
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) puts on his helmet as he enters the field before the start of their NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 30, 2012, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Genevieve Ross)
Adrian Peterson
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson waits to take the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Genevieve Ross)
Adrian Peterson
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Genevieve Ross)
Adrian Peterson
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson carries a flag onto the field in honor of Salute to Service military appreciation day before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Adrian Peterson
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson walks of the field after a 23-6 victory over the Houston Texans during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patric Schneider)
Adrian Peterson
Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings accepts the AP Most Valuable Player award presented by Papa John's at the 2nd Annual NFL Honors on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013 in New Orleans. (Photo by AJ Mast/Invision/AP)
Adrian Peterson
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson hands a football to his son Adrian Jr. at the end of practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 29, 2013, in Mankato, Minn. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Adrian Peterson
Kevin Bacon, right, presents the award for best comeback to Adrian Peterson at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 17, 2013, at Nokia Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
Adrian Peterson
NFL hall of fame running back Barry Sanders, right, salutes Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, left, during the EA Sports Madden NFL 25 Cover Reveal on SportsNation on Wednesday, April, 24, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Chris Park/Invision for EA Sports/AP Images)
Adrian Peterson
Former OU Sooner and current Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson signs his autograph for boy scouts during his visit to the Jack Graves Scout Reservation, in Broken Arrow, on Monday, June 3, 2013. Tulsa World File photo
Adrian Peterson
Adrian Peterson and Swin Cash between interviews before the start of the 20th Annual IBA Citizen Athlete Awards at the Renaissance Hotel in Tulsa, OK, June 3, 2013. The two are this year's award recipients. Tulsa World File photo
Adrian Peterson
Minnesota Vikings owners Mark Wilf, left, and Zygi Wilf, second from left, are joined by running back Adrian Peterson and Gov. Mark Dayton during one of the ceremonial dirt tosses during groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Vikings NFL football stadium, Tuesday Dec. 3, 2013, in Minneapolis. AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Adrian Peterson
Snow falls as Minnesota Vikings quarterback Matt Cassel, center, prepares to hand the ball off to running back Adrian Peterson (28) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Adrian Peterson
In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson leaves the courthouse with his wife Ashley Brown Peterson in Conroe, Texas. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)
Adrian Peterson
Minnesota Vikings' fan Barry Jones, center, from St. Paul., Minn., hold up a sign welcoming back running back Adrian Peterson as the Vikings report to an NFL football training camp Saturday, July 25, 2015, in Mankato, Minn. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Adrian Peterson
Adrian Peterson, of the Minnesota Vikings, poses with the 2015 FedEx Ground Player of the Year Award trophy at the "5th Annual NFL Honors" at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb 6, 2016, in San Francisco. FedEx is the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision for FedEx/AP Images)
Adrian Peterson
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson reacts after his 6-yard run for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Adrian Peterson
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) celebrates a run against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. Peterson touchdown run was reviewed and overturned and the ball was placed at the one yard line. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)
Adrian Peterson
Adrian Peterson waits for the start of Game 5 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs between the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks Tuesday, April 28, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Adrian Peterson
FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2015, file photo, Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) breaks away from Chicago Bears defensive back Chris Prosinski during an NFL football game in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Adrian Peterson
In this Nov. 29, 2015, file photo, Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Adrian Peterson
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Adrian Peterson
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, second from right, approaches the podium during final goodbye to the Metrodome during ceremonies following the Vikings NFL football win over the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Minneapolis. The game marked the last in the Metrodome which will be torn down to make room for a new $1 billlion stadium set to open in 2016. Peterson did not play in the game. Others, from left: Mark and Zigy Wilf, both owners of the team, former coach Bud Grant, for Vikings center MAtt Birk and running back Robert Smith. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Adrian Peterson
Former Oklahoma players Joe Mixon, left, and Adrian Peterson, right, talk during the annual Oklahoma NCAA college spring football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, April 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Adrian Peterson
New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson (28) stands behind quarterback Drew Brees (9) during NFL football practice in Metairie, La., Thursday, May 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Derick E. Hingle)
Adrian Peterson
New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson (28) carries in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Adrian Peterson
In this Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson stands on the sideline during warm ups before an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
Adrian Peterson
New Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson answers a question about being traded to the Cardinals during an NFL football news conference at the team's training facility Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Adrian Peterson
Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson (23) eludes Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (28) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Adrian Peterson
A sign welcomes new Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson to University of Phoenix Stadium prior to an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Adrian Peterson
Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson (23) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Adrian Peterson
Former Oklahoma running back Adrian Peterson leads his team onto the field before the Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium on Saturday, March 14, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Adrian Peterson
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson puts his on during warm ups before a preseason NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Adrian Peterson
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) leaps over Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sept. 23, 2018 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Adrian Peterson
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) carries past New Orleans Saints defensive back Justin Hardee (34) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Adrian Peterson
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) talks with New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) after the Redskins beat the New York Giants 20-13 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Adrian Peterson
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Adrian Peterson
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (90) and outside linebackers Sean Lee (50) and Leighton Vander Esch (55) chase Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Adrian Peterson
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson runs onto the field prior to during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
