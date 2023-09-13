Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Former University of Oklahoma and NFL running back Adrian Peterson will put his feet to work again when he is among competitors in the 32nd season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, “Dancing with the Stars” returns to ABC with an expanded season premiere Tuesday, Sept. 26 and will continue to air Tuesdays thereafter. The season will simulcast live on Disney+ and be available next day on Hulu.

Also among season 32 participants is Barry Williams from the classic sitcom “The Brady Bunch.” Williams is married to Tulsa’s Tina Mahina Williams.

The season 32 celebrities and professional dancers are as follows (in alphabetical order):

•Supermodel Tyson Beckford with partner Jenna Johnson

•Marvel star Xochitl Gomez with partner Val Chmerkovskiy

•TV and film star Alyson Hannigan with partner Sasha Farber

•Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey with partner Rylee Arnold

•From “The Bachelorette,” Charity Lawson with partner Artem Chigvintsev

•From “Vanderpump Rules,” Ariana Madix with partner Pasha Pashkov

•Grammy-winning singer Jason Mraz with partner Daniella Karagach

•Adrian Peterson with partner Britt Stewart

•Singer and social media star Lele Pons with partner Brandon Armstrong

•Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino with partner Gleb Savchenko

•Actress Jamie Lynn Spears with partner Alan Bersten

•Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky with partner Emma Slater

•Comedian and actor Matt Walsh with partner Koko Iwasaki

•From “The Brady Bunch,” actor Barry Williams with partner Peta Murgatroyd

The pairs will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

