Cast members from the classic television show “Little House on the Prairie” are coming to Pawhuska from Sept. 22-24 for events related to the Prairie Folks Antique and Craft Show at the Osage County Fairgrounds.

An announcement from Gravel Road Markets said cast members will include Alison Arngrim (Nellie Oleson), Dean Butler (Almanzo Wilder), Charlotte Stewart (Miss Beadle), Wendi Lou Lee (Baby Grace), Pamela Roylance (Sarah Carter), Olivia Barash (Sylvia Webb) and others.

In addition to the antique and craft show Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24, tickets are available to attend a “prairie round-up dinner” 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22. A news release said many “Little House on the Prairie” cast members will be in attendance, and cowboy entertainment will be provided by One Arm Bandit and Co.

At 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, the cast will be at a VIP breakfast at Osage County Fairgrounds.

Admission to the antique and craft show can be paid at the door. Admission is $6 for adults. Children 12-under are free. Doors open at 10 a.m.

Gravel Road Markets, LLC has been producing events for eight years and has been the exclusive event producer for the casts of “The Waltons” and “Little House on the Prairie” for the past two years.