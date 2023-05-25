Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Memorial Day is a holiday to remember men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military and, with another Memorial Day on the horizon, let’s also remember an Oklahoman who entertained wartime troops.

Born in Oklahoma City two years before statehood, Kay Francis grew up to become an accomplished actress and, during World War II, joined Carole Landis, Martha Raye and Mitzi Mayfair to perform for troops on a USO tour of the UK and North Africa. The 1944 film “Four Jills in a Jeep” was a re-enactment of the tour.

While in the UK, the “Jills” performed for the queen. In Francis’ case, it was a case of one “queen” meeting another.

The Oklahoman once reigned as the “Queen of Warner Bros.”

Francis is mentioned prominently in a new book, “Warner Bros.: 100 Years of Storytelling.” A photo-laden official history of the studio, the book is scheduled for release May 30 — the day after Memorial Day.

Francis was Warner Bros.’ highest-paid actress in the 1930s. Want to adjust this figure for inflation? She earned a studio-best $227,500 in 1936.

How important was Francis to the studio?

“Very,” said Mark A. Vieira, who authored the new book.

Continuing, Vieira said Jack Warner saw the direction the studio was headed in 1931 (read: musicals were dead) and he determined the studio needed female stars for other kinds of films.

“He saw MGM doing very well with Norma Shearer and Joan Crawford vehicles,” Vieira said.

Urban audiences could make or break a film in a few days during that era, according to the book, which said audiences were 75 percent women and they wanted “red-hot romance with strong female characters.”

Warner Bros. wanted to capitalize by making more melodramas and women’s films, but, at the time, the studio had Joan Blondell and not many other people, including a fading Dolores Costello.

Warner solved the problem by raiding the Paramount stable for Ruth Chatteron and Kay Francis.

“Kay Francis turned out to be the real breadwinner for Warner Bros.,” Vieira said. “They already had Bette Davis at the same time, but they had no idea what to do with her.”

Francis, meanwhile, had done films at Paramount to show how she could best be put to use at Warner Bros. She started out strong at her new workplace and became a bonafide star who coveted privacy and found it hard to achieve.

Said her New York Times obituary: “There was a point in the mid-'30s when hardly a wink of her eyelash went unreported — especially if the wind seemed to be aimed at one or another of her swains or suitors.”

“People were fascinated by her,” Vieira said.

An online site (kayfrancisfilms.com) devoted to Francis’ life and career is a horn o’ plenty for all things Francis-related. Her Oklahoma background can be pieced together from various resources on the site. A biography on the site said Katharine Edwina Gibbs (that’s her birth name) was born Jan. 13, 1905, in Oklahoma City to a 28-year-old former stage actress and a 42-year-old steward who was living at the Hotel Threadgill. Rumor: Dad rode a horse through the lobby of the hotel and up the stairs to greet the newborn.

Archived newspaper and magazine articles on the site indicate the family was in Oklahoma only because Francis’ polo-loving father, Joe Gibbs, schemed to purchase thousands of ponies from a Native American tribe for use in polo and trekked to Oklahoma to promote his brainchild. The deal collapsed, leaving the family stranded and broke. They headed west before the end of 1905. Mom and dad later separated, leaving little Kay to be raised by a single mother pursuing a theater career.

Francis followed her mother into acting and was a Broadway performer before her film debut in 1929’s “Gentlemen of the Press.” Signed to a Paramount contract, her second film was the Marx Brothers’ “The Cocoanuts.”

It became almost impossible to avoid seeing Francis on a big screen. From 1929-35, she appeared in 45 films for Paramount and Warner Bros.

But Francis had an unhappy personal life and it affected her work, according to Vieria, who said Warner lost interest in her “in a big way.” The studio got bored with her and wanted to push her out the door. Hey, it happened to other actresses, too, as soon as the next girl comes along. Warner assigned Francis “B” movie roles in the twilight of her contract and, instead of walking away, she soldiered onward.

Said Vieira, “She said in person to Jack Warner ‘I’ll sweep the floors if you want me to. You can put me in B’s, Z’s or whatever. I don’t care. I’m going to fulfill my contract.’”

Francis emerged from it all as a winner in the court of public opinion.

Near the end of her Warner years, Francis talked about the positives and negatives of fame in a 1939 Modern Screen story headlined “Is Stardom Worth It?”

“I abhor being a goldfish in a bowl, open to public inspection all hours of the day,” she said. “I resent being asked whom I’m going to the theatre with, where I was for the weekend, and what my intentions are towards matrimony. All these things are nobody’s business. Being a star shouldn’t make one fair game for snooper’s sniping.”

One month later, in an interview with Photoplay magazine, Francis told S.R. Mook — not for the first time — “I can’t wait to be forgotten!” Francis clarified in the interview that her words didn’t mean she was through making movies. She just never intended to be bound by another studio contract, though she was appreciative her studio work allowed her to accumulate enough money to buy homes for herself and her mother.

Francis entertained troops, continued making films through 1946 and returned to the stage. She died in 1968 at age 63 and requested there be no funeral service. More than a million dollars from her estate went to a New Jersey school for seeing-eye dogs. Her personal diaries found a new home at Wesleyan University in Connecticut. Among diary entries: “When I die, I want to be cremated so that no sign of my existence is left on this earth. I can’t wait to be forgotten.”

Sorry, Kay. You had a life worth remembering.

