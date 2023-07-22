Circle Cinema quiz

As part of Circle Cinema’s 95th anniversary celebration, a three-question quiz regarding Circle Cinema Oklahoma Walk of Fame honorees is publishing each Sunday in July.

The questions are courtesy of Michael Wright.

Take your responses to the questions to Circle Cinema or a pop-up shop at Mother Road Market. In honor of Circle Cinema’s 95th anniversary, those who provide correct responses will be entered into a weekly drawing to receive a prize of $95 (combined value) of concessions and movie tickets.

This week’s quiz:

Roy Clark was born April 15, 1933, in Meherrin, Virginia, and moved to Tulsa in the 1970s. He is best known for having co-hosted the country music and comedy television show “Hee Haw” from 1969-1997.

1. Which country music performance venue made Clark a member in 1987?

A. Cain’s Ballroom

B. Austin City Limits

C. Outpost Hollywood

D. Grand Old Opry

2. Clark was one of the first country music artists to tour this nation.

A. Russia

B. Argentina

C. Kenya

D. Tibet

3. Clark was a member of the Hee Haw Gospel Quartet. Which singer was not part of the quartet?

A. Buck Owens

B. Tennessee Ernie Ford

C. Grandpa Jones

D. Kenny Price