Circle Cinema celebrated its 95th anniversary with a film festival that concluded Sunday, July 16.
On the penultimate day of the festival, the celebration included birthday cake for guests in the cinema lobby and the induction of five new Circle Cinema Walk of Fame honorees: Crystal Kayiza, Kyle Bell, Jay Ellis, John Swab and Mickey Reece.
The new members were inducted by Steve Higgins, chair of the board of the Circle Cinema Foundation. Inductees, joined by friends and family members, gathered on the Walk of Fame in front of the cinema for an unveiling and photographs.
The Circle’s Walk of Fame features 65 actors, filmmakers and other entertainers with ties to Oklahoma. Mike Neal, president of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, was present to congratulate Circle Cinema on 95 years of film and for boosting the area economy by welcoming more than 50,000 guests each year to Tulsa’s only arthouse cinema. Tulsa City Councilor Crista Patrick also participated in the ceremony.
People are also reading…
As part of the celebration, two new giving societies at the Circle were announced by Brent Ortolani, the executive director. Members of the two new organizations — the Circle Producer Society and the Circle Projection Society, a young professional group — will help support the Circle through annual contributions at various levels.
The festival and its 25 films attracted 3,000-plus attendees, making it the best-attended Circle Cinema Film Festival yet.