Academy Award-winning actor Ethan Hawke continues to make the rounds in Tulsa.

Photos of Hawke in Tulsa began to circulate on social media this week. For instance, the Philbrook Museum of art shared a photo of Hawke and “Reservation Dogs” co-creator Sterlin Harjo at the museum.

Also, Hawke visited Circle Cinema, where he posed with the cinema’s accountant, Michelle Brault. A marquee at Circle Cinema welcomed Hawke to town with the words “Oh captain, my captain” -- a reference to the 1989 film “Dead Poets Society.” Hawke was in the film’s cast.

Hawke posted a photo of himself on social media next to the Circle Cinema marquee and the photo was accompanied by this: “When I stepped out into the bright sunlight from the darkness of the movie house, I had only two things on my mind: Paul Newman and a ride home.”

That’s the opening of “The Outsiders,” the S.E. Hinton novel that became a shot-in-Tulsa Francis Ford Coppola film. Circle Cinema was among filming sites,

Hawke also said this in the social media post: “Thanks for this awesome welcome, Tulsa, and happy 34th to #DeadPoetsSociety.”

On Friday, Mary Beth Babcock of Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios on 66 used social media to share a photo of Hawke visiting the business. She said Hawke received a "fun" gift bag from Buck Atom's.

Hawke is in Tulsa for season three filming of “Reservation Dogs.”