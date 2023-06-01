Philbrook Museum of Art was visited recently by an Academy Award-nominated actor.

Philbrook used social media Wednesday to share a photograph of Ethan Hawke and “Reservation Dogs” co-creator Sterlin Harjo outside the museum.

Said a Facebook post: “Big thanks to Ethan Hawke and our pal Sterlin Harjo for stopping by today. Sometimes reality doesn’t bite.”

The wording was a reference to the 1994 film “Reality Bites” starring Hawke, Winona Ryder and Ben Stiller.

A photo of Hawke and Jeff Martin, online communities manager for Philbrook, was also posted. Martin said Hawke was in Oklahoma to film scenes for the upcoming season of “Reservation Dogs.”

Hawke and “Reservation Dogs” have history. Hawke was the presenter when “Reservation Dogs” was a winner at the 82nd annual Peabody Awards. He described the shot-in-Oklahoma series as a brilliant coming-of-age series unlike anything ever seen.

“With its completely bizarre and unique droll sense of humor and its breakout young cast, this show takes us on a welcome surreal journey that vividly captures a defiant joy,” he said.

Shooting is taking place for season three of the series. Hawke’s presence in Tulsa is a sign that his connection to Rez Dogs will grow.