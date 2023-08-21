Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Songs from Tulsa music artists can be heard in the newest episode of “Reservation Dogs.”

The episode, titled “House Made of Bongs,” became available for streaming Aug. 23 via FX on Hulu. It’s a flashback story set in 1976. The Dwight Twilley Band’s “I’m on Fire” and JJ Cale’s “Call Me the Breeze” are among songs that can be heard in the episode.

Songs from other Oklahoma music artists have been utilized during the third and final season of the shot-in-Oklahoma series.

The season premiere included “Cold Damn Vampires” from Zach Bryan and “Cigarettes and Roses” from Blaine Bailey. The season’s fourth episode closed with “Washita Love Child” from Jesse Ed Davis.

The four primary characters (Bear, Elora Danan, Cheese, Willie Jack) do not appear in the newest episode of “Reservation Dogs.” Instead, the episode focuses on younger versions of other characters from the groundbreaking series. One segment was shot at Pete’s Drive-In, a Sonic-type food establishment in Pryor that was temporarily converted into a Sonic for the flashback episode.