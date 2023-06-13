In creating the just-released movie “The Flash,” filmmakers were influenced by two Flash stories from the comic book world.

• In the 2011 miniseries Flashpoint (from writer Geoff Johns and artist Andy Kubert), the Flash (Barry Allen) wakes to discover his world has changed and only he is aware of the differences between the previous world and this altered one.

• In the 1961 story Flash of Two Worlds (from writer Gardner Fox and artist Carmine Infantino), “new” Flash Barry Allen is transported to another version of Earth and meets a prior Flash, Jay Garrick.

Two versions of one thing? On the opening weekend for “The Flash,” there will be two variations of comic cons in towns near Tulsa.

Claremore Comic Con is scheduled 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18 at Claremore Conference Center in Claremore. For tickets go to superanimefest.com.

Tulsa Comic Book Swap will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 18 at Glenpool Conference Center in Glenpool. Admission is free.

In the decades since comic conventions were born, the events evolved from comic cons to pop culture cons. Claremore Comic Con, with cosplay contests and media guests, is in the vein of pop culture con. Meanwhile, the Tulsa Comic Book Swap was created to be a comic book-driven event.

Because one con is a two-day show and the other is a Sunday-only Father’s Day event, fans of comic cons have the option of attending both shows. And maybe go see “The Flash” on the big screen, too?

Directed by Andy Muschietti, “The Flash” stars Ezra Miller in the character’s first standalone film.

Here’s the story: Worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry uses his super powers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past.

When his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no super heroes to turn to — that is unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian.

Ultimately, to save the world he is in and to return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

“The Flash” cast includes Michael Keaton as Batman, rising star Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon (“Bullet Train,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”), Ron Livingston (“Loudermilk,” “The Conjuring”), Maribel Verdú (“Elite,” “Y tu mamá también”), Kiersey Clemons (“Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” “Sweetheart”) and Antje Traue (“King of Ravens,” “Man of Steel”).