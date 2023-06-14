Circle Cinema and Discovery Lab are teaming up in an attempt to make the new Disney/Pixar film “Elemental” a must-see experience for families.

The film opens Thursday, June 15. Discovery Lab will have science demos in the lobby for kids. Before the film at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., kids can learn how elements mix with soapy bubbles and liquid nitrogen experiments. These are part of Discovery Lab’s STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) enrichment activities with a mission to inspire children, connect families and build community through exploration, exhibits, programming and play.

Tickets are on sale at circlecinema.org.

Among additional films coming to Circle Cinema:

“Good” National Theatre Live starring David Tennant, 7 p.m. Thursday June 15

National Theatre Live brings the best British theatre to the big screen, just like sitting front-row at London’s West End. Come early for pre-show trivia and prizes hosted by Tulsa actor Nick Cains. David Tennant (“Doctor Who”) makes a much-anticipated return to the West End in a blistering reimagining of one of Britain’s most powerful political plays. As the world faces a second world war, John Halder — a good, intelligent German professor — finds himself pulled into a movement with unthinkable consequences.

“It Ain’t Over,” 7:20 p.m. Monday, June 19

See a new Yogi Berra documentary with members of the Tulsa Drillers in attendance for a Q&A for the June 19 screening. Standard daily screenings of the film begin Friday, June 16. Berra’s accomplishments were often overshadowed by his unique personality and “Yogi-isms.” In telling the whole story, “It Ain’t Over” gives Berra his due on and off the field.

“Murder by Contract” (1958) Noir Nights with Josh Fadem on 35mm film, 7 p.m. Monday, June 19

All tickets are $5. Hosted by Tulsa-born actor, comedian and film noir enthusiast Josh Fadem (“Better Call Saul,” “Twin Peaks,” “Reservation Dogs”), Noir Nights presents a monthly dose of dark alleys, sassy women, hired killers, crooked cops, heists gone wrong, obsessed detectives and suburban fatigue. This Noir Nights film is 1958’s “Murder by Contract” starring Vince Edwards. Claude is a ruthless and efficient contract killer — until he finds his next target is a woman.

“What Do They Want From My Life,” an evening with Barry Friedman, 7 p.m. Sunday, June 18

You’ll get comedy, buffet tips, family dysfunction and wisdom from Barry Friedman’s new book “Jack Sh*t,” honoring the mother of all fathers this Father’s Day — his father, Jack Friedman. Tickets are $40 for the show and a signed copy of “Jack Sh*t” or $20 for the show only. Members get $5 off either ticket.

Free Summer Kids Movies with Kendall Whittier Library beginning 1 p.m. Thursday, June 22

Beat the heat by taking the fun indoors for the return of free summer movies at Circle Cinema. All kids will have a choice of a free popcorn, candy item or drink with a ticket. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” begins the series with weekly free films on Thursdays through July 13. The screenings are in conjunction with Tulsa City-County Library’s annual summer reading program and are sponsored by the Tulsa Library Trust and Circle Cinema.

Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies, 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22 and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24

The Grateful Dead return to cinemas worldwide for the 2023 Meet-Up At The Movies event presenting a full recording of the Dead live at Soldier Field on June 22, 1991. On a Saturday night in front of 60,000 fans, the Dead played what is often considered one of the greatest shows of the Bruce-Vince era.

“Asteroid City,” opens 7 p.m. Thursday June 22

See Wes Anderson’s latest film on opening night and get a free “junior stargazer” button while supplies last. “Asteroid City” stars Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Tilda Swinton, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie and many more. The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

Slumber Party with guest Joe Dante, Saturday, June 24

A Graveyard Shift-presented all-night movie marathon will include a members-only meet and greet with director Joe Dante (“Gremlins,” “Gremlins 2,” “Innerspace,” “The Howling,” “Piranha,” “The ‘Burbs”) at 7:30 p.m. Slumber Party films start at 9 p.m. and last until dawn.

The slumber party kicks off with “Gremlins 2” on 35mm film and a special intro from Dante. Other slumber party films will be “Innerspace,” “Child’s Play,” “The Pit” and “Dolls.”

“Past Lives,” opens Friday June 30

The newest film from A24 is opening to rave reviews. Nora and Hae Sung, deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Two decades later, they are reunited in New York for one fateful week as they confront notions of destiny, love and the choices that make a life in this heartrending modern romance.

For more information, visit circlecinema.org or call the box office at 918-585-3456.

